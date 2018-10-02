And to think, at one point it seemed the most controversial part of Kanye West’s “Saturday Night Live” performance was going to be him dressed as a Perrier bottle .

As previously reported, West closed the most recent episode of “SNL” with a political rant about Democrats and racism, Trump and the sunken place from “Get Out.” Though the show ended before West finished his speech, comedian Chris Rock happened to be in the audience and captured much of it on an Instagram story that has since expired.