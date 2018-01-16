Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome third baby: ‘We’re so in love’

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s third child was born Monday, the reality TV star announced Tuesday on her website.

The couple’s second daughter arrived at 12:47 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and making the clan a family of five. She was carried by a surrogate, a decision the couple made after Kardashian West struggled through the two pregnancies that brought them daughter North and son Saint. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

On Twitter, she said, “We’re so in love.”