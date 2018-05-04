Bill Cosby was convicted April 26 on multiple counts of sexual assault. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

In its latest step to address the sexual misconduct scandals that have roiled the film industry in recent months, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that it had expelled comedian Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from the group's ranks.

The decision by the academy's 54-member board of governors, which includes such luminaries as Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Kathleen Kennedy, was reached at a May 1 meeting "in accordance with the organization's Standards of Conduct," the academy said in a statement.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of sexual assault on April 26, capping a stunning fall from grace for the once beloved comic who starred on such TV hits as "I Spy" and "The Cosby Show" as well as in movies like "Uptown Saturday Night."