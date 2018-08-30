Alex Cohen, a veteran Los Angeles journalist who has given voice to California news for years, is leaving public radio station KPCC and joining Charter Communications’ Spectrum News, The Times has learned.
The 24-hour local news network is scheduled to launch in November, available to 1.5 million homes in greater Los Angeles that subscribe to Spectrum’s pay-TV service.
Although Cohen’s hire has not been officially announced yet, The Times obtained an email that Cohen sent to supporters Thursday morning confirming her career move to TV.
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young might be married. Lots of stuff points to them being married. The general presumption is that they are, in fact, married.
But nobody official, including the presumed bride and groom themselves, will say they got hitched.
This is rather frustrating.
Actor Gérard Depardieu is denying a rape accusation by an actress a third his age, according to reports out Thursday.
The Paris prosecutors office said Thursday that it had opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of “rapes and sexual assaults” after the complaint was made Monday in southern Aix-en-Provence province, Agence France-Presse reported.
The 69-year-old is accused of raping the 22-year-old woman this month at one of his Paris residences, the BBC said, citing French radio. Her name has not been released. She’s reportedly also an author and knew the actor before the alleged crimes took place.
DC Universe has a launch date: Batman Day.
Kevin Smith announced the news during a Facebook live event on Wednesday, which was packed full with information related to DC’s upcoming digital streaming service.
The highlights of the presentation included a brand new “Young Justice” clip as well as photos from “Titans.”
The celebrations came in all shapes and sizes from all around the world on Wednesday to memorialize the life of the King of Pop on what would have been his 60th birthday.
Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating the artist’s legacy.
Janet Jackson, his sister and fellow pop idol, paid homage to her brother in a video collaboration with social media stars Kwaylon Rogers and Andrew Bachelor.
A sealed deposition from Katy Perry was unsealed Monday, bringing with it good news for plaintiff Dr. Luke. The pop star says he never raped her, as had been rumored. But defendant Kesha’s team welcomed the unsealing, implying it had been a long time coming.
The documents were opened at the request of lawyers pursuing a defamation case by Dr. Luke against Kesha, with whom the record producer has legally tangled since 2014.
Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, brought a defamation case against Kesha in October 2014, two days after she filed a lawsuit in an Los Angeles court in which she accused him of drugging her, raping her and more.
Eddie Murphy has a new baby on the way, and this kiddo will be his 10th child.
The comic and Paige Butcher, his girlfriend since 2012, are expecting their second child in December, Murphy’s rep told The Times on Tuesday.
Butcher is also mom to Murphy’s 2-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona. The 39-year-old Australian model was photographed recently sporting a bump, which resulted in the baby-on-board revelation.
It’s been nearly 10 months since Louis C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct, and the comedian appears to be readying for a return to the spotlight.
The “Louie” creator performed a surprise, 15-minute stand-up set at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan on Sunday, club owner Noam Dworman told the New York Times.
According to Dworman, C.K. didn’t touch on the scandal during his set, instead focusing primarily on topics such as racism, waitresses’ tips and parades.