Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee) holds up a wolf pup in "Alpha." (Sony Pictures)

On Wednesday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for a boycott of the upcoming family wilderness drama “Alpha,” which opens Friday, alleging in a press release that “multiple bison were reportedly slaughtered and partially skinned to be used for a hunting scene.”

Set during the Upper Paleolithic period, the Albert Hughes-directed film follows a young boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who is separated from his tribe and bonds with a lone wolf to survive.

"Five sensitive bison lost their lives, all so that their bodies could be used as props in this wholly forgettable flick," Lisa Lange, PETA’s senior vice president, said in a statement. "PETA is calling on the public to show Hollywood that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated by refusing to buy a ticket to ‘Alpha.’”