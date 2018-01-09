Lana Del Rey addresses Radiohead copyright spat onstage

Del Rey claims that the rock group has threatened legal action over the song, which bears some resemblance to its 1992 hit, “Creep.” Though it’s unclear what — if any — measures the band has taken, Del Rey has already posted on Twitter about the dispute writing, “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by ‘Creep,’ Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing.”

Taking it from social media into real life, Lana Del Rey spoke onstage about her escalating dispute with Radiohead over her song “Get Free” at a show in Denver Monday night.

At Monday night’s show, Del Rey directly addressed the quarrel onstage and how it may affect future pressings of the album.

“I just want to let you know, regardless if it gets taken down off of everything, that those sentiments that I wrote… I really am going to strive for them, even if that song is not on future physical releases of the record,” she said.

“I just wanted to let you know that for the kids and for the not-kids, who are the real fans, who are here. So that’s probably the last thing I’ll say about it.”

The Times has reached out to Del Rey’s representatives for comment.

A spokesperson for Warner/Chappell, Radiohead’s publisher, sent the following statement to The Times:

“As Radiohead’s music publisher, it’s true that we’ve been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey’s representatives. It’s clear that the verses of ‘Get Free’ use musical elements found in the verses of ‘Creep’ and we’ve requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of ‘Creep.’

“To set the record straight,” the statement continued, “no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they “will only accept 100%” of the publishing of ‘Get Free.’”

Radiohead is no stranger to publishing disputes involving “Creep.”

The song, upon its original release, was noticed as bearing a notable resemblance to the Hollies’ 1974 hit “The Air That I Breathe.”

Radiohead agreed to add the group as co-writers after writers Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood are said to have brought forth legal action.