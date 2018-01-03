Late-night TV has a new-year message for Trump: 'Don't start a nuclear war'

* Woman sued by Brett Ratner asks court to dismiss defamation case
|Nardine Saad
Late-night comedians still have plenty of material in the new year thanks to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and, of course, our own President Donald Trump, whose New Year’s resolution apparently wasn’t to curb his outlandish statements.
"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" the president tweeted Tuesday evening.
"Happy New Year, everybody!" said Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. “We have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has the bigger button.”
“It’s only Jan 2. I don’t think I can take another year like last year. I might need to be put in one of those hyperbaric sleep chambers just until 2020 or something,” he added.
“The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert responded on Twitter, tweeting to the president: “Please don’t make me picture your ‘button.’ ...also don’t start a nuclear war, you ‘Buttonhead.’”
The CBS host further excoriated Trump’s stream of tweets about “Rocket Man” in his monologue, deriding the president for his nonchalant attitude about the trajectory of the U.S.’s relationship with North Korea.
“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah also issued his response on Twitter, juxtaposing Trump’s button tweet with that of the president’s announcement of the “most dishonest media awards” on Monday.
“At least he thinks we'll make it to Monday,” Noah quipped.
Noah followed up on his program, commenting on the effect Trump is having on the volatile relationship between the two Koreas.
“North and South Korea now want to come to the table for talks that won't include the United States,” Noah said. “And that's the power of Donald Trump. No matter how far apart two adversaries are, they can always look at each other and say, ‘We better sort this … out before that guy gets involved. We’re just going to fix it ourselves.’”