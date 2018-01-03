Late-night TV has a new-year message for Trump: 'Don't start a nuclear war'

Late-night comedians still have plenty of material in the new year thanks to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and, of course, our own President Donald Trump, whose New Year’s resolution apparently wasn’t to curb his outlandish statements.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" the president tweeted Tuesday evening.

"Happy New Year, everybody!" said Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. “We have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has the bigger button.”

“It’s only Jan 2. I don’t think I can take another year like last year. I might need to be put in one of those hyperbaric sleep chambers just until 2020 or something,” he added.

“The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert responded on Twitter, tweeting to the president: “Please don’t make me picture your ‘button.’ ...also don’t start a nuclear war, you ‘Buttonhead.’”