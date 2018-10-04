No presidential alert was needed to inform late-night viewers about what the hosts really thought of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new emergency alert text message, which allows the president to issue a warning about a crisis, such as a missile launch or tsunami.

“Is there really an emergency so big that everyone in America … [has] to hear about it at the same time? What is that big?” Stephen Colbert asked on “The Late Show.” “Is it the death asteroid? Is it Thanos? If it’s Thanos, please, no spoilers.”

Colbert devoted a segment of his CBS show to breaking down how to opt out of the reportedly not opt-outable alert system, which appeared on mobile phones across the nation at 11:18 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday.