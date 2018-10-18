Steady yourselves, “Orange Is the New Black” fans: Netflix has revealed that the upcoming seventh season of the prison drama will be its last.

"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” said series creator Jenji Kohan in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."

The final look at the goings-on at Litchfield Penitentiary will air in summer 2019, according to an announcement by Netflix posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, which looks about as grim as to be expected with the cast aboard a prison bus. But for a warmer, slightly wistful response, various members of the cast appeared in a second tweet for the show that expressed gratitude to fans.