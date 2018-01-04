Marvel enlists Kendrick Lamar to curate and co-produce 'Black Panther: The Album'

The superhero universe is going all in for hip-hop with Marvel’s forthcoming “Black Panther” film, for which rapper Kendrick Lamar will produce the soundtrack.

Lamar and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will curate and produce “Black Panther: The Album,” which does not yet have a release date.

Beyond selecting songs for the album, Lamar and Tiffith will oversee new recordings for the film, “the first time in Marvel Cinematic Universe history that Marvel Studios will integrate multiple original recordings created specifically for the film,” according to the announcement issued Wednesday by Walt Disney Studios.

It’s also the first time Lamar will write, produce, perform and curate for a major film release. The first single, “All the Stars,” features Lamar and recent Grammy Award best new artist nominee SZA.

“The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Lamar said in the same statement. “I'm truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan [Coogler, the film’s director] and Marvel's vision."

Black Panther is the first black superhero from Marvel and widely considered the first superhero of color. The character first appeared in 1966, created by Marvel’s Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is portrayed in the current Marvel franchise by Chadwick Boseman. The film is set for release on Feb. 16.