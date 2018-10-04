The remaining cast members of the “Roseanne” spinoff have been leaning on one another in the wake of ABC’s firing of Barr in May after she made a racist remark on Twitter.

Nary a whiff of Barr or her titular character, who will likely be killed off the show when it premieres later this month, was seen in the first promo for “The Conners” on Tuesday. The promo instead shows the blue-collar Conner family moving on in her absence — much like the rest of the ensemble.