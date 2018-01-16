Matt Damon wishes he had ‘listened a lot more’ before weighing in on sexual misconduct

Matt Damon. (Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)

Matt Damon apologized Tuesday for remarks he made in December before he knew more about allegations of sexual misconduct by powerful men. “I wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” the actor said on the “Today” show, where he was promoting his humanitarian efforts with Water.org. “I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while,” he added, noting that many of the women in the Time’s Up movement are his “dear friends.”

In December, Damon was criticized publicly by ex-girlfriend and “Good Will Hunting” costar Minnie Driver, Alyssa Milano and others after he said he thought there was a “continuum” of sexual misconduct that merited forgiveness for some men and severe penalties for others. “[T]here’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” he said on ABC News’ “Popcorn With Peter Travers. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?” At one end of the continuum, he said, was criminal behavior; at the other, things were “just kind of shameful and gross” and should potentially be forgiven if the offenders were unlikely to repeat themselves. He used Al Franken and Louis C.K. as examples of the latter.