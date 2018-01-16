Chrissy Teigen offers to pay gymnast McKayla Maroney's potential $100,000 fine
Matt Damon wishes he had 'listened a lot more' before weighing in on sexual misconduct
|Christie D'Zurilla
Matt Damon apologized Tuesday for remarks he made in December before he knew more about allegations of sexual misconduct by powerful men.
“I wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” the actor said on the “Today” show, where he was promoting his humanitarian efforts with Water.org.
“I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while,” he added, noting that many of the women in the Time’s Up movement are his “dear friends.”
In December, Damon was criticized publicly by ex-girlfriend and “Good Will Hunting” costar Minnie Driver, Alyssa Milano and others after he said he thought there was a “continuum” of sexual misconduct that merited forgiveness for some men and severe penalties for others.
“[T]here’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” he said on ABC News’ “Popcorn With Peter Travers. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”
At one end of the continuum, he said, was criminal behavior; at the other, things were “just kind of shameful and gross” and should potentially be forgiven if the offenders were unlikely to repeat themselves. He used Al Franken and Louis C.K. as examples of the latter.
“[T]he fear for me is that right now, we’re in this moment where at the moment — and I hope it doesn’t stay this way — the clearer signal to men and to younger people is, deny it,” Damon said in December. “Because if you take responsibility for what you did, your life’s going to get ruined.”
In response, Driver tweeted, “Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising).”