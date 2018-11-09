Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged after years of on-and-off dating, the actress announced Thursday on social media.
“ENGAGED!,” she said simply on Instagram, captioning a line drawing meant to be herself holding hands with the rocker and his guitar.
The two started dating at the very end of 2010, going public on New Year’s 2011, around the time the demise of Mellencamp’s 18-year marriage to third wife Elaine Mellencamp was made public.
Anything with a good tune and some soul sounds good to me.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Passion for the Blues
After seven years as a couple, Kathy Griffin and boyfriend Randy Bick are done — this news brought to you by Griffin herself.
Apparently, she didn’t want anyone else getting to it first.
“God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up,” the comic tweeted Thursday. “After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It's not acrimonious and I will always adore him.”
Score one for the family: George Clooney is auctioning off his Harley Davidson motorcycle only a few months after getting into a crash in Italy.
“Ever since George Clooney’s motorcycle accident, his wife Amal has told him he’s off two wheels for good,” reads the eBay listing for the 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK Harley Davidson.
“George just bought a brand new dresser Harley with only 25 MILES ON THE ODOMETER!— all yours if you win the bidding. You’re responsible for pickup in Los Angeles. George will even sign it for you!!!”
Mowgli adjusting to life in the jungle appears to parallel Netflix’s attempts to adjust to life in movie theaters.
The streaming giant on Wednesday unveiled a new trailer for Andy Serkis’ reboot of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book,” just as it announced that the latest live-action/CG retelling will be released in limited theaters on Nov. 29 ahead of its streaming debut on Dec. 7.
“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” Serkis’ directorial debut, has already seen a number of production delays since it was announced in 2012. Finally, in July, Netflix acquired the rights to the film from Warner Bros. in a deal that marked the platform’s biggest acquisition of a finished film to date.
Voters in the Songwriters Hall of Fame will have a chance to get their freak on next month, with Missy Elliott scoring an opportunity to join the 2019 class.
The organization announced its complete slate of nominees on Thursday, featuring a bevy of big names, including Mariah Carey, John Prine, Chrissie Hynde and Vince Gill.
Elliott, who has written and produced songs for Whitney Houston, Aaliyah and Beyoncé, is the first female rapper to be nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame. If inducted, she will become just the third rapper — after Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri — in the hall.
“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston has confirmed that a movie based on the hit series is in the works, though he’s not sure he’ll be a part of it.
“There appears to be a movie version of ‘Breaking Bad,’ but I honestly have not even read the script. ... I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” he said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.”
“So there's a question of whether or not we would even see Walter White in this movie. ... Think about that one!" Cranston told the sports-talk host, dissolving into faux-maniacal laughter.
I worry so much. Like, 'Damn, how can I be excellent?' But it's a journey. I have to decide what's excellent to me.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: With 'Ctrl,' Sza is in the midst of a breakout year
Will she or won’t she?
There were rumors — and fingers crossed — that she might appear, but nothing had been officially announced.
So when Joni Mitchell attended Wednesday night’s “Joni 75,” a birthday celebration in her honor, she gave the star-studded tribute concert an immediate jolt of excitement and poignancy. (The two-night affair kicked off Tuesday, but Mitchell did not publicly attend that performance.)
Prolific actress Emma Thompson became a dame on Wednesday and promptly used her new title to ask for a kiss from Britain’s Prince William. Alas, her hopes were dashed.
“I love Prince William. I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other,” the 59-year-old English star told the Associated Press. “I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No, don’t!’”
Though the two-time Oscar winner has known the honor was coming since seeing her name on Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honors List last June, she was presented with her investiture pin at Buckingham Palace by the prince on Wednesday. The ceremony officially made her a Dame Commander of the British Empire — the female equivalent of a knighthood — for her services to drama.