Meghan Markle's dad reportedly backtracks on decision to skip royal wedding

May. 15, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
- Celebrity
Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, has reportedly changed his mind about skipping this weekend’s royal wedding and now wants to walk his daughter down the aisle as originally planned.
“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” Thomas Markle told TMZ on Tuesday morning.
However, because he suffered a heart attack last week, he has been admitted to a Mexico hospital to treat recent chest pain and is unsure whether doctors will release him in time to make the trip to Windsor, England, where the American actress is set to marry Britain’s Prince Harry on Saturday.
May. 15, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Pauley Perrette, who recently left CBS’ long-running drama “NCIS" after 15 seasons, is saying she bailed on the show because of “multiple physical assaults” that made it unsafe for her to hang around.
“I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened,” the actress said over the weekend on Twitter. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me.”
Perrette, whose lab-geek character Abby Sciuto had a strong cult fan following, said a “very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’" is fueling false tabloid stories about her — stories that fans shouldn’t believe.
May. 15, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Movies
If you’re asking yourself, “Is this the real life?” the answer is yes.
If you’re asking yourself, “Is this just fantasy?” the answer is no.
20th Century Fox released a teaser trailer for “Bohemian Rhapsody” on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of Rami Malek as iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
May. 15, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
Another week, another leak, another peek into what’s happening behind the scenes at the White House.
Stephen Colbert rolled into Monday night’s monologue on “The Late Show” delighted with a New York magazine story that claims President Trump and Fox News pundit Sean Hannity talk on the phone regularly, including just before bed.
“They’re like the Gayle and Oprah of angry old white men,” Colbert quipped, referencing the enduring friendship of Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.
May. 15, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
We are all singing. We call it speech, but we're singing to each other. I thought, as soon as you put spoken word onto music, you start to hear it like singing anyway. You start to develop musical value and musical weight, and you start to notice how this word falls on that beat, and so on.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Brian Eno explores the melody of the spoken word
May. 14, 2018, 3:32 p.m.
- Movies
“With the right white man, we can do anything.”
So says Ron Stallworth, played by John David Washington, in the first trailer for Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman” as he shares the details of his plans to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
Set in the early 1970s, “BlacKkKlansman” tells the story of Stallworth, who was the first African American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. He makes it his mission to investigate and expose the KKK.
May. 14, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
- Celebrity
WWE royalty John Cena and Nikki Bella are giving the royal wedding a run for its money in the romance department.
Cena appeared on Monday morning’s “Today” and poured his heart out over lost love Bella as co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb poured the wine.
“It's been very difficult,” Cena said. “I had my heart broken out of nowhere — or, for me, it was out of nowhere — and anyone who's experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings.”
May. 14, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
- Music
In response to Spotify’s newly launched Hate Content and Hateful Conduct public policy, women’s advocacy group UltraViolet is calling on the streaming service to widen its net beyond R. Kelly and XXXTentacion, which were the first acts to see their music removed from promotional playlists.
UltraViolet, a national organization working on a range of issues including reproductive rights, healthcare, economic security, violence and racial justice, published an open letter Monday to Spotify head Daniel Ek, applauding a recent decision to pull Kelly and XXXTentacion’s music from playlists and algorithmic recommendations.
However, the group is also imploring that the policy be expanded to give the same treatment to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nelly, Eminem, Don Henley, Steven Tyler, 6ix9ine and Chris Brown — acts that have been accused of abusing or harassing women.
“[These] two men are not the only abusers on your platform. We implore you to take a deeper look at the artists you promote,” the organization’s executive director Shaunna Thomas wrote in the letter.
“Every time a famous individual continues to be glorified despite allegations of abuse, we wrongly perpetuate silence by showing survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence that there will be no consequences for abuse,” the letter continued. “That has a cultural effect far beyond one individual artist.”
Last week Spotify announced it was rolling out the new policy that would curb content that “expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability.”
May. 14, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
- Celebrity
Kensington Palace has addressed a report alleging that Meghan Markle’s father will no longer walk her down the aisle on Saturday after he was embroiled in a paparazzi scandal over the weekend and suffered a heart attack last week.
"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a spokesman for the palace said in a statement to The Times on Monday.
“She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”
May. 14, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
- Celebrity
Pete Wentz introduced his daughter to the world on Sunday — in the hopes that she might one day take it over.
Wentz announced the new arrival on Mother’s Day with an Instagram post featuring himself with longtime partner Meagan Camper, their new daughter, their son Saint Laszlo and Bronx Mowgli, Wentz’s son with Ashlee Simpson.
“So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she’s here ... annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world,” the Fall Out Boy frontman wrote before going on to wish all moms — but especially Camper — a happy Mother’s Day.