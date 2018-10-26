Well, how’s that for timing?
Hours before NBC News officially gave Megyn Kelly’s morning show the ax, her “Today” show predecessors, Tamron Hall and Al Roker, reunited Thursday night.
Hall tweeted a photo with Roker on the set of the Broadway production of “Waitress,” where Roker is in the midst of a limited engagement playing diner owner Joe.
Among the dozen-plus critics of President Trump targeted by someone mailing bombs this week, Robert De Niro stood alone as the sole celebrity on the list. On Friday he took advantage of that dubious distinction to send a message.
“There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote,” the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement. “People must vote!”
An envelope with a pipe-and-wires device was received at his TriBeCa Studios this week. Similar packages turned up that were directed toward prominent figures including former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, former Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr., Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) and businessman/investor/activist George Soros.
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who last year changed her name to Magda Davitt, has renounced Catholicism and converted to Islam.
The firebrand musician, who infamously ripped up a picture of the pope on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992 at the peak of her popularity, made the announcement via Twitter on Oct. 19. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer also noted that she had changed her name again, to Shuhada’ Davitt. (Shuhada’ means “martyr” or “witness” in Arabic.)
“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant,” wrote the 51-year-old, a longtime critic of the Catholic Church.
Tom Arnold’s criminal battery case against Mark Burnett, much like his search for the alleged Donald Trump tapes, has gone nowhere.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office has declined to file criminal charges against “The Apprentice” creator “due to insufficient evidence,” a spokesman said Thursday.
Arnold went public on Twitter last month with allegations that Burnett had “choked” him at a pre-Emmys party during what started as a verbal dispute over the recordings. He cited Kevin and Sosie Bacon as reliable witnesses. Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed a scuffle but thought it was a joke initially.
Comedy Central’s “Broad City” will debut its final season on Jan. 24, closing out a five-season run that saw its two protagonists do a lot of, well, running — among other things.
In a trailer announcing the swan song Thursday, stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson sprint in a montage of clips from the odd-couple comedy series, which is about two best friends living out their 20s in New York City, experiencing several all-too-real awkward encounters and hatching plenty of harebrained schemes.
Glazer and Jacobson, the show’s creators, directors and showrunners, likely won’t be off Comedy Central for long, however. The comedic duo has inked a comprehensive development deal giving the cable network and its parent company, Viacom, a first look at all content they create for television, together and independently.
Natalie Portman transforms into a global pop superstar in the upcoming film “Vox Lux.”
On Thursday, Neon released an official trailer for the music drama, in which Portman plays Celeste, a successful musician whose meteoric rise to fame came at a young age (and upon surviving a violent tragedy). As an adult, and after a scandalous incident almost derailed her career, she is now trying to make a comeback with her sixth album.
“This is a culmination of my life’s work so far,” Portman says as the gum-chewing, foul-mouthed musician in the trailer. “I was under a lot of stress after my accident. But that’s what the show is about. It’s about rebirth.”
David Schwimmer says he has an alibi after a recent viral video jokingly compared him to a suspect accused of stealing from a U.K. restaurant.
The “Friends” alum was on the case after police in Blackpool in northwest England posted a video this week asking for help identifying a suspect who pilfered beer and other items from a Blackpool eatery last month.
The video has since been removed, and police now say they’ve zeroed in on the suspect.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are putting the happy back in the holidays this Christmas by co-hosting a holiday music special for NBC.
After the success of “Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert,” which recently elevated multi-hyphenate Legend to rarefied EGOT status, NBC announced Wednesday that the beloved celebrity couple will be joined by family and friends for “A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy.”
The hour-long special is set to air on Nov. 28 and will come on the heels of Legend’s first Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” which drops Friday. That Columbia Records album, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, features Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding.