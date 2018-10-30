Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on the 9 a.m. hour of "Today" on Monday. (NBC / Screenshot)

“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie stayed on-air for the third hour of the morning show on Monday following the network’s Friday announcement that “Megyn Kelly Today” had been canceled.

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show,” Kotb said at the top of that hour. “As it evolves, we want you to know the entire ‘Today’ family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.”

Kelly was booted after she commented on Tuesday’s show that it was not inappropriate for white people to darken their skin tone as part of a Halloween costume. The comments triggered a public backlash and criticism from her colleagues at the network.