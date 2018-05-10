Michelle Wolf jokes that 'every single person loved' her White House takedown

May. 10, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Michelle Wolf remained unapologetic about her blistering performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner late last month.
“It went great and every single person loved it,” the comic declared during a Wednesday appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Meyers congratulated his former writer and “The Daily Show” alum on her no-holds-barred roast, which quickly catapulted the comic from welcome host to persona non grata to the White House Press Assn. and the White House. It also subjected her and her scathing material in a number of opinion pieces.
May. 10, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
The distinct effect when you listen to my albums is there's a mood through the songs which is supporting and encouraging and uplifting and drawing people into their positive.
May. 9, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
In the long-running quest of “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” the movie has scored a victory.
Directed by Terry Gilliam and starring Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce, the film has gotten the go-ahead to close the Cannes Film Festival next week after a judge in France rejected a lawsuit by producer Paulo Branco that would have blocked it, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
Gilliam sounded thrilled by the decision, which comes after the former “Monty Python” member has struggled since 1999 to finance and shoot the film.
May. 9, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have reportedly cleared the air after what many had perceived as a feud brewing between the two hip-hop luminaries.
“I never was feuding with anybody. There was a misunderstanding,” Cardi B said on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, responding to the host’s questions about her alleged qualms with Minaj.
“I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker said. “I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we’re gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it's always like little issues. … But you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.”
May. 9, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Turns out Taylor Swift cares about her “Reputation” — and so, apparently, does Katy Perry.
Right before opening night of her stadium tour Tuesday, Swift received a package in her dressing room from Perry, who was the subject of Swift’s song “Bad Blood.”
The package contained an actual olive branch, symbolizing the end of the former friends’ years-long feud about, well, whatever it was about. Backup dancers? Whatevs. It came with a note that began, “Hey old friend.”
May. 9, 2018, 11:34 a.m.
Convicted statutory rapist, fugitive and Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski has thoughts on the #MeToo movement.
According to the Associated Press, in a recent interview with the Polish edition of Newsweek, Polanski dismissed the movement as “collective hysteria of the kind that sometimes happens in the society.
“Everyone is trying to sign up, chiefly out of fear,” Polanski continued. “To me this is total hypocrisy.”
May. 9, 2018, 9:41 a.m.
Musicians Sheryl Crow, Common, Andra Day, Jimmy Jam and Cam are among 16 music industry members who have been named to a task force looking into gender and racial bias issues that came to a head earlier this year following the 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony.
The newly formed task force is headed by Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama. Others selected to explore the disparities in Grammy Award nominations that resulted in a #GrammysSoMale campaign include executives from record companies, music publishers, academic institutions and other entertainment world entities.
They include Stephanie Alexa, ATO Records vice president of finance and licensing administration; Universal Music Group Executive Vice President Michele Anthony; broadcast journalist Giselle Fernandez; Creative Nation CEO and co-owner Beth Laird; BET Networks chairman and CEO Debra Lee.
May. 9, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
Jordan Peele revealed a few major details about his sophomore directorial effort on Tuesday.
The “Get Out” maestro tweeted a monochromatic title poster and key art for his highly anticipated upcoming project. Another social thriller, the movie will be called “Us” and promises to be “a new nightmare from the mind” of the Academy Award winner.
May. 9, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Woody Harrelson, star of the upcoming “Star Wars” film “Solo,” which explores the origins of Han Solo, gave fans a glimpse into his own origin story, featuring an unexpected guest star.
The veteran actor stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday to discuss the film and swap stories about his good buddy Willie Nelson when Kimmel asked about a different pal from Harrelson’s past.
After establishing that Harrelson attended Hanover College, Kimmel asked if he knew Vice President Mike Pence, who attended at the same time.
May. 9, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Our job is to unleash the play. It's not just about your character or interaction with the other characters. There's an energy in all good plays which you have to find. And that is part and parcel of ensuring that an audience gets what it's about.
