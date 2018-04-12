Mitzi Shore's Comedy Store legacy was inked long ago, as told to The Times

Apr. 12, 2018, 11:20 a.m.
- Celebrity
Apr. 12, 2018, 11:08 a.m.
Khloé Kardashian is reportedly a mama!
With Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West in the room — oh, yeah, baby daddy Tristan Thompson, too — Khloé gave birth at a hospital outside Cleveland around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to TMZ.
Also on hand: Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq, the website said.
Apr. 12, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
How does Neil Patrick Harris get his Disneyland souvenirs? By throwing down lots and lots of money, that’s how.
“I got one of the original stretching portraits. It's a bearded guy and he's in boxer shorts and he's standing on a TNT bin. Casket? Crate? Barrel!” Harris crowed to James Corden on “The Late Late Show,” talking Wednesday night about how he got his priciest piece of Disney memorabilia a couple of years ago at auction.
“I just wanted to get it, and I spent way too much money on it.”
Apr. 12, 2018, 9:32 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott is heading back to work, and her husband-bandmate, Chris Tyrrell, will be holding down the fort with their three kids, including their newborn twins.
Scott, 32, will hit the road in July with her country band and co-headliner Darius Rucker for the Summer Plays On tour, which stops throughout the U.S. and Canada. The couple told People that they “just came to that agreement together” that Tyrrell would stay home and have felt “peace” about it being the right call.
The couple welcomed twins girls, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, in January. They’re already parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye and shared portraits of their fresh family of five with the mag.
Apr. 12, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I used to make up little soap operas. Polly Pocket's boyfriend was Woody from 'Toy Story.' They were together since high school. In college, he had an affair. It was very complex — things that probably a 7-year-old shouldn't have been imagining. I was a weird gal.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Saoirse Ronan of 'The Lovely Bones' stays on balance
Apr. 11, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
- TV
- Movies
Following rule changes by the Cannes Film Festival that prevent films without a French theatrical release from appearing in the prestigious competition section, streaming giant Netflix has decided it won’t submit any titles for consideration in this year’s lineup. The announcement was made by Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in an exclusive interview with Variety.
While Netflix could have submitted films for out-of-competition sections, Sarandos believes the compromise isn’t worth it.
“We want our films to be on fair ground with every other filmmaker,” Sarandos said in the interview. “There’s a risk in us going in this way and having our films and filmmakers treated disrespectfully at the festival. They’ve set the tone. I don’t think it would be good for us to be there.”
Apr. 11, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Celebrity
Khloe Kardashian, who’s nearly 9 months pregnant, is reportedly devastated after seeing pictures of boyfriend Tristan Thompson in New York City with another woman.
Thompson, a 27-year-old basketball star, spent four hours with Instagram model Lani Blair in his hotel room Saturday, according to Page Six, then took her back there around 5 a.m. Sunday. She reportedly didn’t leave until 8 p.m. Sunday, wearing the same clothes she’d had on previously and carrying an overnight bag.
Thompson and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were in New York for a game against the Knicks on Monday, and the two teams meet again Wednesday night in Cleveland.
Apr. 11, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
- Celebrity
In the 1970s, David Letterman baby-sat her children and Jay Leno slept on the back stairs of her Sunset Strip club, where Jim Carrey later tended the door.
Mitzi Shore was "the den mother of some berserk Cub Scout pack," as Letterman once said — one that brimmed with a breathtaking array of now-famous comics who broke through because she tapped them to perform.
Shore, who was regarded as the godmother of comedy in Los Angeles and whose Comedy Store was one of the most important showcases for stand-up in the country, died Wednesday after battling Parkinson's disease, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87.
Apr. 11, 2018, 9:25 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
After sharing a heartwarming tale about the birth of his second child on Monday’s edition of “Late Night,” Seth Meyers turned his attention to another reality of fatherhood on Tuesday: the temper tantrum.
But the tantrum in question came not from any child, but from the U.S. commander in chief.
Meyers dedicated Tuesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment to deconstructing the latest chapter in Donald Trump’s legal saga and the president’s ensuing meltdown.
Apr. 11, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Mariah Carey opened up about her mental health on Wednesday and confirmed her longstanding battle with bipolar II disorder.
“Until recently, I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” the 48-year-old singer told People. “It was too heavy a burden to carry, and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”
The octave-leaping siren was diagnosed in 2001 after being hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown that coincided with years of personal and professional upheaval. The “Dreamlover” chanteuse, whose celebrated career has been marred by episodes of erratic behavior in recent years, ”believed she had a severe sleep disorder,” but what she was experiencing was a form of mania, she said.