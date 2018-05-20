Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding draws nearly 30 million viewers in the U.S.

Asia Argento unleashes a fiery condemnation of Harvey Weinstein at Cannes' closing ceremony Saturday. (Vianney Le Caer / Invision/Associated Press)

Asia Argento delivered a blistering speech at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, indicting both disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and, by extension, the festival itself, which she said had been his “hunting ground.”

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old,” Argento said, before adding, “I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again.”

Last fall, the Italian actress was one of the first women to come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Weinstein, who was a longtime fixture at Cannes before being brought down by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.