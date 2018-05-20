Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding draws nearly 30 million viewers in the U.S.

May. 20, 2018, 4:16 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Approximately 29.2 million people tuned in to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, according to Nielsen estimates. That’s more than the 22.7 million who tuned in in 2011 to watch Harry’s older brother Prince William marry his longtime love Kate Middleton.
Nielsen approximates that 23.4 million households tuned in for Saturday’s festivities, also up from the 18.6 million households that watched the 2011 royal wedding.
Saturday’s ceremony, which took place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, was broadcast live on 15 U.S. networks from approximately 7 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Those networks included ABC (including the simulcast on sister network Freeform), BBC America, CBS, CNN, CNNe, E!, Fox News Channel, HLN, MSNBC, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, TLC and Univision.
May. 20, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
- TV
Amazon has renewed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for a third season even before its second season has premiered, The Times has confirmed.
The early renewal comes after the series won a Peabody Award on Saturday night. At the ceremony, creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino prodded Amazon executives about the show’s prospects.
“You’re going to give it to us because we’re bringing home the fancy thing, right?” she said on Saturday, according to Variety, which first reported the news.
May. 20, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Busta Rhymes represents both the East and West Coast, every country in the world and every planet in the solar system. I'm the universal representative of this music, and when we finally leave this planet, I'm gonna be representing the aliens too!
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bustin' Out of the Boundaries of Rap
May. 19, 2018, 12:43 p.m.
- Movies
Asia Argento delivered a blistering speech at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, indicting both disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and, by extension, the festival itself, which she said had been his “hunting ground.”
“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old,” Argento said, before adding, “I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again.”
Last fall, the Italian actress was one of the first women to come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Weinstein, who was a longtime fixture at Cannes before being brought down by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.
May. 19, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
It’s soul music, but I give it to you in different ways. Sometimes it’s an electronic sound, sometimes it’s completely stripped back. But it’s honest.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sam Smith: 'Everything has been 100 mph' since 'Latch'
May. 18, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
The Dave Matthews Band is distancing itself from its longtime, now-ex-violinist Boyd Tinsley amid allegations of sexual harassment.
“Though Boyd is no longer a member of the band, we are shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them,” a spokesperson for the band said in a statement to The Times on Friday.
Tinsley, 54, who announced a leave of absence from DMB in February so that he could focus on his family and health, has been accused of sexual harassment by Seattle-based trumpet player James Frost-Winn, who performed with the violinist in the band Crystal Garden. Tinsley has yet to publicly address the allegations.
May. 18, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
- Politics
Well, it’s over.
Much like Hillary Clinton’s attempt to get youths to “Pokemon Go-to-the-polls” or your parents downloading Snapchat, the White House has weighed in on the Laurel vs. Yanny debate, killing whatever limited cool factor the audio illusion had left.
On Thursday, the White House joined the rest of the world and posted a Twitter video of several high-level administration members sharing what they heard when played the clip.
May. 18, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
- TV
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their fourth child, a son.
“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz,” Hilaria said Thursday on Instagram and Twitter, posting a picture of herself cuddling the newborn while her husband gazed at the child.
“#wegotthis2018,” she added.
May. 18, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I enjoy acting, but I would be lying if I said there wasn't increased enjoyment in acting in something that you're also helping to create all around. You work on a show and you're in the writers' room and you're pitching jokes, and if you helped write that joke, there's a satisfaction to that.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tina Fey: Let's face it; she rocks
May. 17, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
- Celebrity
Richard Pryor fans, get ready for some new material — or at least recordings of newly found material recorded at three California comedy clubs, to be presented over three weeks on Sirius XM.
"Live at the Roxy," recorded at the West Hollywood club in 1976, will run on May 25; "Live at Casa Comedia," a charity event recorded at the Comedy Store in 1982, follows on June 1; and "Live at the Ice House," recorded in Pasadena and featuring jokes the comic was working on before the 1983 film "Here and Now,” runs on June 7.
It’s all part of a Pryor celebration the satellite broadcaster is presenting that starts Monday and runs through June 8. Existing recordings, plus the three new albums, will play daily at 6 a.m. PDT on the Comedy Greats channel.