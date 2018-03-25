Motion picture academy president John Bailey breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

Mar. 25, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences launched an investigation into the past behavior of its president, John Bailey. Nine days later, the embattled Bailey has issued a memo to academy staff in which he categorically denies the allegations.
“While there have been well documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them,” Bailey asserted in the letter.
Sent out Saturday, the memo said that the media reports were “false” and “have served only to tarnish my 50 year career.”
Mar. 25, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
I don't have to prove anything. I'm not going out to be in the Top 40 anymore. There was a time when that was very enjoyable. But it's a kind of relief when you can wear your own overcoat and not have to wear anyone else's.
Mar. 24, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
I've really been looking at the role women have in our society and we, for some reason, attack women for being prepared and ambitious. You hear that being said about actresses or musicians or people who really work hard at their profession that are women, but you don't say that about men.
Mar. 24, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Behold the treasures of ancient Egypt — and the potentially long lines that go with them — in Exposition Park this weekend. “King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” opens at the California Science Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The exhibition, timed to the upcoming 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tut’s tomb, is billed as the largest collection of King Tut relics to leave Egypt. The display includes new science about the boy king’s life and death and 3-D scans of objects, organizers said.
The museum’s website says the special exhibition already has sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but future dates are available (the show runs through Jan. 6). In the meantime, read our article on what’s in the exhibition and watch The Times’ video sneak peek.
Mar. 23, 2018, 2:49 p.m.
The U.S. Postal Service has given its stamp of approval to a beloved children’s entertainer.
The agency held a ceremony Friday dedicating a new postage stamp to the memory of Fred Rogers, host of the classic children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“Mister Rogers and his Neighborhood of Make-Believe made the ups and downs of life easier to understand for the youngest members of our society,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement Friday.
Mar. 23, 2018, 1:29 p.m.
Never one to mince words, George Clooney continued his support for Parkland, Fla., students on Friday.
“You make me proud of my country again,” Clooney penned in an open letter to the co-editors-in-chief of the Eagle Eye, Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school’s newspaper.
They have taken over the Guardian’s website for the weekend to run coverage of the March for Our Lives events planned across the U.S. on Saturday.
Mar. 23, 2018, 9:46 a.m.
“Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall has weighed in on costar Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor of New York … in the most sterile way possible.
Responding to a fan on Twitter, Cattrall tweeted: “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”
Cattrall, who recently slammed the “toxic relationship” she had with her costars and has been publicly feuding with Sarah Jessica Parker, chimed in a few days after castmate Kristin Davis did. Davis tweeted her support for Nixon on Monday and said she is a “Day 1 founding donor.”
Mar. 23, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
Time marches on for the rest of us, but Will Smith remains ageless.
Performing with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show,” the “Suicide Squad” actor proved that he hasn’t lost a step in the nearly 30 years since “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”
“Would you want to perform some of the greatest TV theme songs in one live remix?” Fallon asked Smith. “Right now?”
Mar. 23, 2018, 7:52 a.m.
A New York City firefighter died after he became separated from his unit as they battled a fierce, smoky blaze that broke out in the basement of a former Harlem jazz club being used as a film set.
The fire started as the crew of "Motherless Brooklyn," directed by Edward Norton, was nearing the end of its working day at 11 p.m. Thursday. Flames poured out the windows as firefighters stormed into the five-story building, dumping water on the blaze to get it under control.
Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69 was assigned to the nozzle on the lead hose-line. He got separated from other firefighters inside the building as conditions deteriorated, fire officials said, and had lost consciousness when he was found. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Mar. 23, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I belong to everything, to everybody. That's what happens when you're successful in this business. Your life isn't your own. I need a guy who can deal with my success and my career and be secure and not think I'm going to bed with the whole world. The problem is that there are no guys like that.
