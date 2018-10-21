The announcement came a week after the studio and streaming service announced the cancellation of fellow "Defenders" series "Iron Fist" and on the day the long-awaited third season of "Daredevil" premiered.

"Unfortunately, Marvel's 'Luke Cage' will not return for a third season," Marvel and Netflix said on Friday. "Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series."