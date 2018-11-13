Step aside, “The Voice” and “American Idol.” There’s a new music competition heading to Hollywood (and your favorite streaming device).
Hip-hop stars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. have signed on to judge Netflix’s forthcoming series “Rhythm + Flow,” marking the streaming giant’s first foray into original, music-competition programming.
“With us as judges, the authenticity is gonna be through the roof,” T.I. said in a video announcing the show Tuesday on Twitter.
John Mayer would like to tell you about the last day he drank.
It was a little over two years ago. In fact, it was Drake’s 30th birthday party, he told Complex magazine, “and I made quite a fool of myself.”
So the singer-songwriter had a big conversation with himself.
Film composer Ennio Morricone’s allegedly harsh words about Quentin Tarantino might have been “reproduced incorrectly” in a recent article for German Playboy, the magazine’s editor-in-chief said Tuesday, hinting at new information he had obtained.
“Up to now, we have considered the freelancer who conducted the Ennio Morricone interview on our behalf to be a renowned print and radio journalist,” editor Florian Boitin said in a statement. In the past, he added, they’d had “no reason” to doubt the writer’s journalistic integrity or skills.
However, Boitin said, “Based on the information now at our disposal, we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly.”
Chris Cornell’s former bandmates will pay their respects to the late grunge pioneer with a tribute concert in January.
“I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” is set for Jan. 16 at the Forum in Inglewood, according to a Tuesday announcement made on Cornell's official Twitter account.
The concert, benefiting the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, will feature members of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave — acts the rocker was previously associated with.
It must be that “unagi”: British police have found a man whose striking resemblance to Ross Geller of “Friends” made him go viral last month and elicited a reaction from actor David Schwimmer himself.
Blackpool and Metropolitan police arrested a 36-year-old man in the London suburb of Southall on Monday on suspicion of theft, Blackpool police announced on Twitter on Tuesday. The Ross doppelgänger was wanted for allegedly looting beer and other items from a Blackpool eatery in September.
The police department thanked Schwimmer for his support and sleuthing, too.
The world was rendered a little less super on Monday after Marvel patriarch Stan Lee died at age 95.
Among those mourning the loss of Lee, who had a hand in creating so many comics legends — including Hulk, Thor, the X-Men and the Avengers — were super fans Hugh Jackman and Stephen Colbert on Monday night’s edition of “The Late Show.”
“Lee had a hand in creating all your favorite comic book characters: Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther,” Colbert said of the visionary, adding that Lee was also a World Ward II veteran and screenwriter.
Don’t even think about packing away your mittens early next spring because winter is scheduled to land in full force come April.
HBO is slowly circling a potential release date for the final season of “Game of Thrones,” announcing Tuesday that it’ll be in April 2019.
The premium cable provider shared the news with a 30-second video featuring a montage of the show’s greatest hits — in some cases literally — before announcing the release month.
Since Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” first started generating buzz on the film festival circuit, audiences have known the film was in black-and-white and beautifully shot.
Released Tuesday, a new official trailer for the film delivers an extended look at the Mexican filmmaker’s masterfully shot, tender autobiographical drama.
Set in the early 1970s, “Roma” follows a year in the life of a middle-class family of four children and its nanny, Cleo. The film was inspired by Cuarón’s memories growing up in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City and features a cast of professional actors as well as non-actors.
I'm a funny guy. I don't have much common sense when it comes to weighing what I say. I will oftentimes say things that I shouldn't.
Out of respect for the victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks shooting and those affected by the wildfires raging across California, another AFI Fest event has been canceled.
Netflix on Monday announced it had jettisoned that evening’s red carpet festivities for Sandra Bullock’s horror-drama “Bird Box,” marking the platform’s second cancellation “in light of these tragedies,” the streaming giant said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
“Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California wildfires,” the statement said.