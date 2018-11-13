Sandra Bullock appears in a scene from "Bird Box." Netflix has canceled Monday night's AFI Fest red carpet festivities for the film. (Merrick Morton / Netflix)

Out of respect for the victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks shooting and those affected by the wildfires raging across California, another AFI Fest event has been canceled.

Netflix on Monday announced it had jettisoned that evening’s red carpet festivities for Sandra Bullock’s horror-drama “Bird Box,” marking the platform’s second cancellation “in light of these tragedies,” the streaming giant said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California wildfires,” the statement said.