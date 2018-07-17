“Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek channels his inner rock star for the upcoming Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the resemblance to late frontman Freddie Mercury is uncanny.
After teasing the film with preview clips and firing original director Bryan Singer, 20th Century Fox released an official trailer on Tuesday, well ahead of the movie’s scheduled release on Nov. 2.
“Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day,” 20th Century Fox said in a press release.
Showtime wants to clear the air about “Who Is America?,” its controversial new show starring Sacha Baron Cohen.
“There has been widespread misinformation over the past week about the character of Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., Ph.D., performed by Sacha Baron Cohen,” Showtime said in a statement Monday afternoon. “… Baron Cohen did not present himself as a disabled veteran, and viewers nationwide who watched the premiere on Sunday can now attest to that.”
In the show that aired Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asked Ruddick — portrayed by Baron Cohen — if he was really disabled; he got “no” for an answer. In the clip below, Ruddick explains that he uses the scooter to “conserve energy.”
Blake Shelton took a fall on stage in the middle of a show Sunday while performing alongside Pitbull for the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
Later, he went to Twitter to see if anyone had video of the embarrassing drunken moment.
“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!!” Shelton tweeted Sunday, calling out Pendleton, Ore., where the concert was held. “And yes I had been drinking. A lot..”
A bit of good news for Johnny Depp, as Deadline reports the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor and the Management Group have reached a settlement in the $25-million fraud suit brought by the star in January 2017.
In his original suit, Depp accused the organization of “years of gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud” resulting in the loss of “tens of millions of dollars.”
In February 2017, TMG fired back at Depp, alleging that the actor’s financial problems were of his own making.
The only person having a better year for publicity than the late Fred Rogers may be Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and not just because she’s alive.
Both boasted high-profile documentaries in 2018, but now Ginsburg gets to level up with “On the Basis of Sex,” a biopic about the her life and her fight against gender discrimination.
Focus Features released the first trailer for the film on Monday, offering audiences an opportunity to see Felicity Jones in action as the Notorious RBG.
The christening of Britain’s Prince Louis last week came with a lovely batch of formal family portraits — and a bonus candid showcasing the 2-month-old’s gummy smile.
Parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, released four official portraits Sunday taken after the ceremony by photographer Matt Holyoak.
Then, on Monday, the palace shared a bright bonus image taken by Matt Porteous featuring the wee royal, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and his mother. Porteous previously photographed the couple’s first-born son, Prince George, on his third birthday.
Something is coming to Hawkins, and it could be more than a Season 3 teaser trailer.
The recently Emmy-nominated ‘80s-themed show “Stranger Things” released a new trailer Monday to get fans excited for the upcoming season. The tweet already has more than 55,000 views.
“Ahoy! Something is coming...to Hawkins Indiana,” the caption said on Twitter.
As if the final match of the World Cup weren’t exciting enough, “Doctor Who” fans got a glimpse of the upcoming season of the show in anticipation of its upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
Just under a minute long, the trailer does a lot of heavy lifting along the way, introducing not one but three companions for the new Doctor.
Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gil (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) will all join Jodie Whittaker in the 11th season of the revived British classic.