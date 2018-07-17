Sacha Baron Cohen (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Showtime wants to clear the air about “Who Is America?,” its controversial new show starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

“There has been widespread misinformation over the past week about the character of Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., Ph.D., performed by Sacha Baron Cohen,” Showtime said in a statement Monday afternoon. “… Baron Cohen did not present himself as a disabled veteran, and viewers nationwide who watched the premiere on Sunday can now attest to that.”

In the show that aired Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asked Ruddick — portrayed by Baron Cohen — if he was really disabled; he got “no” for an answer. In the clip below, Ruddick explains that he uses the scooter to “conserve energy.”