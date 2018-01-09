New 'Krypton' trailer shows Superman's grandfather meeting Adam Strange

A new trailer for “Krypton” has been released, giving fans their first real look at Syfy’s Superman prequel and its version of the superhero’s homeworld.

The trailer also offers clues about Adam Strange and how he ties into this House of El origin story. “Krypton,” of course, takes place long before Superman (a.k.a. Kal-El) was born. The show instead follows Seg-El (Superman’s grandfather) and chroicles the rise of the House of El.

“The story of my family is one of triumph and sacrifice,” says Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe) in a voiceover. “How we lead a revolution against tyranny. And now it falls on my shoulders to save my world.”

Then we see Strange (Shaun Sipos), dressed in rather contemporary Earth attire, giving Seg-El a warning.

“Someone from the future is coming to destroy Krypton,” he says. “Because where I’m from, your grandson becomes the greatest hero of the universe.”

Of course, Strange’s warning is an interesting one. While he tasks Seg-El with saving Krypton, presumably to ensure Kal-El’s eventual birth and evolution into the Man of Steel, the unspoken truth hanging over the series is that without Krypton’s eventual demise, there would be no reason for Superman to have been sent to Earth as an infant to begin with.

The “Krypton” trailer was first revealed during the show’s presentations at the Television Critics Assn.’s winter press tour on Tuesday. The SyFy series is set to premiere March 21.