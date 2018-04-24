New 'Venom' trailer finally shows Tom Hardy's toothy transformation

Apr. 24, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
- Movies
The first full-length trailer for “Venom” has been released, and the new footage finally shows the upcoming anti-hero in all his toothy glory.
“We are Venom,” Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock declares as the alien symbiote envelops him and shows off the menacing toothy grin familiar to fans.
The trailer, which debuted Monday at CinemaCon, features the first footage from the film that actually shows a recognizable Venom.
Apr. 24, 2018, 12:50 p.m.
- Movies
Matthew McConaughey is worried that gun control efforts will be “hijacked” by those who would prefer a gun ban.
While promoting his upcoming film “White Boy Rick” at the CinemaCon theater-owners convention in Las Vegas, McConaughey repeated his support for the student-led March for Our Lives movement, but voiced concern that the drive for change could go too far.
McConaughey and his friends were respectful and responsible gun owners when they were growing up, he said.
Apr. 24, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
Stars aren’t always just like the rest of us. Take Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, for example.
While common folk concern themselves with their relationships becoming “Facebook official,” in Hollywood couples really become something when they become “red carpet official.”
Actress Johansson and comedian Jost made the leap Monday night, with the “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer accompanying his girlfriend and “Avengers: Infinity War” star to the film’s premiere.
Apr. 24, 2018, 9:07 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
“Carpool Karaoke” is no match for Christina Aguilera’s vocal prowess.
The singer proved as much Monday night, when she stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” for a carousing car ride.
Corden and Aguilera kicked off their time together with a rousing rendition of “Fighter,” which the host interrupted to inquire after the singer’s signature growl.
Apr. 24, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
- Music
Prince’s heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose, alleging that a doctor and various pharmacists failed to provide Prince with reasonable care, contributing to his death.
The wrongful-death lawsuit filed in Cook County, Ill., alleges a doctor and pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center in Moline, Ill., failed to appropriately treat and investigate Prince’s April 15, 2016, overdose and that he died “as a direct and proximate cause of one or more deviations from the standards of care.”
It accuses Walgreen Co. and pharmacists at two of its Minnesota branches of “dispensing prescription medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose.”
Apr. 24, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
There are these technical singers in my generation who worry so much …. At some point, I realized, I can be pitchy, I can forget lyrics. I don't need to worry so much about it because I've hit that emotional depth, which is what attracts fans.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ready to rock it
Apr. 23, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
- Movies
The first trailer for “Crazy Rich Asians” is here and it’s as magnificent as you would expect from the movie’s title.
Released on Monday, it introduces Constance Wu of “Fresh Off the Boat” as Rachel Chu — a woman who agrees to finally meet her boyfriend’s family only to discover exactly why he hasn’t been the most forthcoming when it comes to sharing details about them. Starring opposite Wu is Henry Golding as boyfriend Nick Young.
“So your family is rich?” Rachel asks during the couple’s first-class flight to Singapore, which she knows should be beyond their means.
Apr. 23, 2018, 1:40 p.m.
- Music
Janelle Monae has announced concert dates and dropped the new video for “I Like That” ahead of her “Dirty Computer” album release Friday.
“‘I Like That’ visual is OUT ! Love you guys ! #DirtyComputer out Friday!” the 32-year-old singer tweeted Monday, noting that the video was directed by Lacey Duke, who also joined the social media party.
“I got your favorite android naked in bathtub of milk guys, get into it. @janellemonae you’re gorgeous, thanks for letting me direct you again,” Duke commented in a couple of Instagram posts that featured shots of Monae, well, naked in a bathtub of milk.
Apr. 23, 2018, 12:47 p.m.
- Arts
- Awards
Two-time Tony-winning actress Chita Rivera and seven-time Tony-winning producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honors at the 2018 Tony Awards, it was announced Monday.
“The cultural impact that Chita and Andrew have had on the international theatre community and on theatre education, has been immeasurable,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.
“They are groundbreakers, they are inspirations and we are truly honored to recognize these two incredible legends with the Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement.”
Apr. 23, 2018, 12:41 p.m.
- Celebrity
Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian have welcomed their second daughter together.
“Skin to skin. Our mana,” Johnson said Monday on Instagram, where he posted a daddy-daughter picture of himself with his new baby. “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.”
The little girl, Tiana Gia Johnson, is the actor’s third child; he also has Jasmine, 2, with Hashian and Simone, 16, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.