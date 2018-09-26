Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has made good on her promise to donate $25,000 to “The Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens after he was photographed — and job-shamed online — while working at a Trader Joe’s store last month.
And Owens paid it forward.
The actor, best known for playing optimist Elvin Tibideaux, donated the money to the Actors Fund in memory of screen and stage veteran Earle Hyman, who played Cliff Huxtable’s father, Russell, on the 1980s sitcom.
Honey Boo Boo will be dancing the salsa, Tripp Palin will attempt the foxtrot and Sophia Pippen will do the jive on the inaugural season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.”
The network Wednesday announced that trio among the 12 celebrities competing for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy when the new series kicks off on Oct. 7.
Each pint-sized star has been partnered with a professional junior ballroom dancer and will be mentored by adult pros and troupe members along their ballroom journey.
Even in death, pop icon Prince is still racking up the awards.
The University of Minnesota on Wednesday will award the late musician with a posthumous honorary degree that recognizes his “remarkable talent, enduring influence in music, and his role in shaping the city of Minneapolis,” the university said.
The school’s highest honor, the doctorate of humane letters, will be presented by university President Eric Kaler and Regent Darrin Rosha to the Purple One’s younger sister, Tyka Nelson.
Country music is where pop is these days. It's more about the song and the singer today than pop, which places so much attention on production.
Author and TV personality Padma Lakshmi has written an essay for the New York Times to shed light on why women remain silent about sexual assault, sometimes for many years.
Prompted by President Trump’s dismissal of the sexual misconduct allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Lakshmi revealed in her Tuesday op-ed that she was raped when she was 16 by a guy she had been dating for a few months.
“I understand why both women would keep this information to themselves for so many years, without involving the police. For years, I did the same thing,” wrote Lakshmi.
Childish Gambino will not perform at the Forum as scheduled on Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for the Inglewood venue, who didn’t immediately provide further details.
The rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover, Childish Gambino — known for hits including “Redbone” and “This Is America” — reportedly cut short a concert in Dallas over the weekend after suffering what TMZ described as a foot injury.
Promoter Live Nation said the Sept. 26 show would be rescheduled for a date yet to be announced. (Existing tickets will be honored at the later date.)
On Tuesday, the Television Critics Assn. announced that it had rescinded Cosby’s 2002 Career Achievement Award, the first time the organization has revoked an award.
“Since the inaugural TCA Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Grant Tinker in 1985, this is the first time there has been a groundswell to vacate an honor,” TCA President Daniel Fienberg said in a statement.
“It was essential that the entire membership have the opportunity to vote and the results were decisive.”
American Film Institute announced Tuesday that it will kick off this year’s 32nd AFI Fest with the world premiere of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex.”
Directed by Mimi Leder and slated for release Dec. 25, the film chronicles Ginsburg’s early law career that would lead eventually to her becoming a Supreme Court justice.
Felicity Jones, who earned a lead actress Oscar nomination for her performance in 2014’s “The Theory of Everything,” stars as Ginsburg opposite a supporting cast that includes Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates.
Actor Jimmy Bennett appeared in his first TV interview to detail his alleged relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento, whom he accused of sexually assaulting him when he was 17.
Argento has repeatedly denied Bennett’s allegation.
Appearing on Italian TV’s “Non è l’Arena” (“Outside the Arena”) program on Sunday, Bennett spoke about the day of the alleged incident back in 2013.
Monday was a whirlwind of speculation on cable news, thanks to the nebulous employment status of Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein.
And the confusion was all thanks to a stupid joke.