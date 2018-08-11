Who’s the Queen Barbz now?
Nicki Minaj’s new Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music, Queen Radio, is starting off with a bang this week. On Friday, the rapper announced to her Barbz fanbase that she’d be releasing her much-anticipated new album, “Queen,” early. As in: right then and there.
The album, Minaj’s fourth studio release, had been delayed several times. It was most recently bumped from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17 because of a sample-clearance issue. That introduced a potential conflict with collaborator Ariana Grande, a fellow Republic Records labelmate, whose new album drops on Aug. 17 as well. The two perform a duet on “Queen,” the single “Bed.”
Music producer Russell Simmons on Friday refuted a report that threw a wrench in his ongoing litigation with a woman who has accused him of rape. And that woman’s attorney agreed that the report was “unsubstantiated.”
E! News’ report cited documents obtained by the outlet saying that Simmons is seeking $35,000 from the woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe, claiming that she filed the lawsuit for publicity.
“The reporting [in the E! News story] is wrong and court records show Mr. Simmons’ attorneys’ motion to dismiss a frivolous and frankly outrageous lawsuit,” a spokeswoman for Simmons told the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Kanye West made his first television appearance in more than three months on Thursday night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
West spoke at length about love and fear and the future, not to mention his new album, the importance of de-stigmatizing mental health and even, um, his porn preferences.
But the polarizing rapper and mogul was curiously quiet where it mattered most: His thoughts on President Trump.
All hell broke loose when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a new category on Wednesday to honor “outstanding achievement in popular film.”
The highly criticized move raised far more questions than it answered.
When will the category be implemented?
Paging Dr. No.
The long-simmering speculation that Idris Elba is the next James Bond reignited on Thursday based on a tabloid report out of the U.K.
The story, from Britain’s Daily Star, cited a chat between filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who reportedly discussed Elba’s potential takeover of the super-spy role when actor Daniel Craig departs the franchise after “Bond 25.”
Casey Affleck is very much still here.
After keeping a low profile for months, the actor-producer publicly apologized on Thursday for fostering an unprofessional environment on the set of his 2010 film “I’m Still Here.” Bad press eventually led to the Oscar winner opting out of presenting at the Academy Awards earlier this year.
In a candid new interview with the Associated Press — Affleck’s first in about a year — the “Old Man and the Gun” star shared his regrets about how it all played out, including the allegations themselves, which were reignited when the #MeToo movement exploded late last year and completely altered the landscape of Hollywood and beyond.
Demi Lovato has canceled eight concert dates in Mexico and South America — the balance of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour — while she spends time in rehab.
The singer, who reportedly overdosed last month, entered a treatment facility last week, which means she’s shelving shows in Mexico (Monterrey and Mexico City), Chile (Santiago), Argentina (Buenos Aires) and Brazil (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Olinda).
The dates were from Sept. 20 through Nov. 27. The news was first reported Thursday by TMZ.
Michael Moore is back with a trailer for “Fahrenheit 11/9,” in which the filmmaker presents “the last president of the United States.”
It ain’t subtle.
The trailer for the film — which is billed as a comedic documentary — includes images of a “lie-in” protest, racist symbols on fire in the darkness, random older white men threatening violence, a pile of memorial flowers, a clearly upset female speaker saying absolutely nothing behind a bank of microphones.