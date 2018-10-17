Lady Gaga is engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, she revealed slyly Monday night at Elle magazine’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood event, where she was one of the honorees.

The “Star Is Born” headliner tucked the confirmation at the end of a speech that touched on sexual assault, mental health and her own physical health.

“Thank you, Nina Garcia,” she said (via Elle) as she closed out her speech, thanking the magazine’s editor. “Thank you Stephen Gan. I was an outcast and you believed in me, and I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you, Elle. Thank you all the loved ones in my life. Bobby, I love you. Everybody at table 5. My fiancé Christian.