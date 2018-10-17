Nicole Kidman tries to demolish the most dangerous parts of her past in the upcoming film “Destroyer.”
On Wednesday, Annapurna released an official trailer for the gritty crime drama, which stars Kidman as LAPD Det. Erin Bell, who reluctantly revisits a previous undercover assignment that yielded tragic results. She must reconnect with the remaining members of a gang, as well as her own sordid memories of the entire experience.
“I’ve spent my whole life scrappin’ — jealous, hungry, scared,” she says in the trailer while slogging through the snow. “I’m gonna find something decent, something good.”
Lady Gaga’s engagement ring is enough to make you forget Ariana Grande gave her nearly $100,000 bling back to Pete Davidson after those two young lovers reportedly broke up over the weekend.
In addition to publicly acknowledging her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino on Monday night, the singer and “A Star Is Born” actress flashed what an E! News expert was betting is a pink sapphire surrounded by diamonds.
So what’s it like? In a word: huge.
Ariana Grande’s reported split with Pete Davidson is now accompanied by a split from the internet.
The pop star broke her silence on Tuesday in the wake of reports over the weekend that she and the “Saturday Night Live” actor called off their whirlwind engagement.
After spending the day filming the NBC special “A Very Wicked Halloween” for which she performed “The Wizard and I,” Grande posted brief missives on her Instagram Stories that gave fans a glimpse into her personal life.
The sexual tension between Keira Knightley’s and Alexander Skarsgård’s characters smolders in the upcoming postwar drama “The Aftermath.”
Fox Searchlight and BBC Films unveiled the first trailer — and presumably the whole plot — for the emotional thriller on Tuesday, setting the scene in 1946 Germany without stopping short of revealing the inevitable affair between the two lead characters.
In her latest period piece, Knightley is Rachael, the wife of a British army officer (Jason Clarke) who moves into a stately Hamburg home requisitioned by the British government. And Skarsgård is Stefan, a German widower who, instead of relocating to a camp with his daughter, is allowed to stay in his home with the couple.
The first trailer for the crime thriller “Miss Bala” dropped on Tuesday, and it features “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez as a gun-wielding action star.
“Thank you all for the support on my first lead in a studio film. Feels on feels,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.
Rodriguez, who previously co-starred in “Annihilation” and “Deepwater Horizon,” now stars in Sony Pictures’ remake of the 2011 Mexican film about a beauty pageant winner enlisted by a local gang to do its bidding — based in part on a real-life story.
Lady Gaga is engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, she revealed slyly Monday night at Elle magazine’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood event, where she was one of the honorees.
The “Star Is Born” headliner tucked the confirmation at the end of a speech that touched on sexual assault, mental health and her own physical health.
“Thank you, Nina Garcia,” she said (via Elle) as she closed out her speech, thanking the magazine’s editor. “Thank you Stephen Gan. I was an outcast and you believed in me, and I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you, Elle. Thank you all the loved ones in my life. Bobby, I love you. Everybody at table 5. My fiancé Christian.
Nicole Kidman got “protection” from her marriage to Tom Cruise in the 1990s, she says — protection from the sexual harassment experienced by many of her Hollywood peers.
The “Big Little Lies” actress spoke up about her 1990 marriage to Cruise at age 22 in a Women and Power column written for New York magazine’s the Cut. Their 11 years together isn’t something she likes to talk about publicly, she said, out of respect for her marriage now to musician Keith Urban.
“I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up,” Kidman said.
“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert added his voice — and body — to President Trump’s recent “60 Minutes” interview, spoofing POTUS’ Sunday appearance on CBS’ news magazine.
It’s unlikely the CBS late-night host, a scathing critic of Trump and his administration, would get a sit-down with the president any time soon, so on Monday he gave viewers a taste of how it could go.
“I’m Stephen Colbert. Tonight, my interview of Lesley Stahl’s interview of President Trump,” he said.
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a baby boy.
A spokeswoman for Middleton and husband James Matthews said Tuesday that their first baby had been born the day before.
Kensington Palace said Prince William and Kate are “thrilled for Pippa and James.”