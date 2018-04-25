'Night Court' star Harry Anderson's cause of death revealed

(John Shearer / Associated Press)

Prince’s heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose, alleging that a doctor and various pharmacists failed to provide Prince with reasonable care, contributing to his death.

The wrongful-death lawsuit filed in Cook County, Ill., alleges a doctor and pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center in Moline, Ill., failed to appropriately treat and investigate Prince’s April 15, 2016, overdose and that he died “as a direct and proximate cause of one or more deviations from the standards of care.”

It accuses Walgreen Co. and pharmacists at two of its Minnesota branches of “dispensing prescription medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose.”