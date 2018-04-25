'Night Court' star Harry Anderson's cause of death revealed

Apr. 25, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- TV
Harry Anderson, star of “Night Court” and “Dave’s World,” died last week at 65 in his North Carolina home from a stroke, according to his death certificate.
The flu and a heart condition may have contributed to his death, said the document, obtained Tuesday by TMZ. It was determined to be by natural causes, and no autopsy was conducted.
Police were called to Anderson’s home the morning of April 16 by his wife.
Apr. 25, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I didn't want to go and do the ingenue thing. I wanted to go and do something I felt something for.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Young, Bright and Starring With Tom Cruise
Apr. 24, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
- Music
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered rapper Meek Mill be released on bail Tuesday while he appeals his prior convictions.
It’s good news for both Mill and his supporters, who’ve been actively protesting the rapper’s imprisonment since his November sentencing for a minor probation violation.
Shortly after the bail order was given, Mill — born Robert Rihmeek Williams — tweeted several messages thanking individuals for their support in recent months.
Apr. 24, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
- Movies
The first full-length trailer for “Venom” has been released, and the new footage finally shows the upcoming anti-hero in all his toothy glory.
“We are Venom,” Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock declares as the alien symbiote envelops him and shows off the menacing toothy grin familiar to fans.
The trailer, which debuted Monday at CinemaCon, features the first footage from the film that actually shows a recognizable Venom.
Apr. 24, 2018, 12:50 p.m.
- Movies
Matthew McConaughey is worried that gun control efforts will be “hijacked” by those who would prefer a gun ban.
While promoting his upcoming film “White Boy Rick” at the CinemaCon theater-owners convention in Las Vegas, McConaughey repeated his support for the student-led March for Our Lives movement, but voiced concern that the drive for change could go too far.
McConaughey and his friends were respectful and responsible gun owners when they were growing up, he said.
Apr. 24, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
Stars aren’t always just like the rest of us. Take Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, for example.
While common folk concern themselves with their relationships becoming “Facebook official,” in Hollywood couples really become something when they become “red carpet official.”
Actress Johansson and comedian Jost made the leap Monday night, with the “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer accompanying his girlfriend and “Avengers: Infinity War” star to the film’s premiere.
Apr. 24, 2018, 9:07 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
“Carpool Karaoke” is no match for Christina Aguilera’s vocal prowess.
The singer proved as much Monday night, when she stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” for a carousing car ride.
Corden and Aguilera kicked off their time together with a rousing rendition of “Fighter,” which the host interrupted to inquire after the singer’s signature growl.
Apr. 24, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
- Music
Prince’s heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose, alleging that a doctor and various pharmacists failed to provide Prince with reasonable care, contributing to his death.
The wrongful-death lawsuit filed in Cook County, Ill., alleges a doctor and pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center in Moline, Ill., failed to appropriately treat and investigate Prince’s April 15, 2016, overdose and that he died “as a direct and proximate cause of one or more deviations from the standards of care.”
It accuses Walgreen Co. and pharmacists at two of its Minnesota branches of “dispensing prescription medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose.”
Apr. 24, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
There are these technical singers in my generation who worry so much …. At some point, I realized, I can be pitchy, I can forget lyrics. I don't need to worry so much about it because I've hit that emotional depth, which is what attracts fans.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ready to rock it
Apr. 23, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
- Movies
The first trailer for “Crazy Rich Asians” is here and it’s as magnificent as you would expect from the movie’s title.
Released on Monday, it introduces Constance Wu of “Fresh Off the Boat” as Rachel Chu — a woman who agrees to finally meet her boyfriend’s family only to discover exactly why he hasn’t been the most forthcoming when it comes to sharing details about them. Starring opposite Wu is Henry Golding as boyfriend Nick Young.
“So your family is rich?” Rachel asks during the couple’s first-class flight to Singapore, which she knows should be beyond their means.