Olivia de Havilland takes case against FX for her 'Feud' portrayal to California Supreme Court

On Friday, De Havilland’s attorneys filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeal’s recent decision to toss out her case against FX over her portrayal in the miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

"Whether a person portrayed in one of these expressive works is a world-renowned film star — 'a living legend' — or a person no one knows, she or he does not own history,” wrote the appellate panel in its March decision. “Nor does she or he have the legal right to control, dictate, approve, disapprove, or veto the creator's portrayal of actual people."