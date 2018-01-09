Only women presenters are invited to this year's SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell

This year marks the first time the ceremony will have an emcee, an honor that falls to actress Kristen Bell.

"She's not our first female host, she's our first host, period, and that says a lot," said Screen Actors Guild Awards committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin on Tuesday at the casting of the statuettes that will be given out at the Jan. 21 ceremony. "I think she's going to do an amazing job. She's hilarious and charming and smart, and I think she's really going to set the tone for the awards this year."

And that's not the only thing this year’s show will be doing different.

"This year at the SAG Awards, we are celebrating women," said McLaughlin. "So, with the exception of the winners of our actor categories, there will only be women onstage."

She added that SAG-AFTRA is "working in support of the Time's Up movement. I'm sure that the two are going to team up to make some huge differences in our industry."

"The tide has turned," said SAG Award nominee Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), who was on hand to witness the statue casting. "It is seismic."

ALSO: At the pouring of SAG's 'The Actor' statuettes, Ann Dowd and Clea DuVall geek out over the process