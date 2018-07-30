Lindsay Lohan began shooting her new reality docuseries this week in Mykonos, Greece.
The show, tentatively titled “Lohan Beach Club,” is set to premiere in 2019, MTV announced Monday. It will follow the actress, singer and entrepreneur as she works to expand her business endeavors with the launch of the Lohan Beach House, her third destination spot in Greece after a nightclub in Athens and beach resort in Rhodes.
The “Mean Girls” star will debut her new seaside location while also advising a carefully chosen team of brand ambassadors who “must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping bring Lohan’s vision to life,” the network said in a release.
There’s a good chance Alex Trebek will step down as the host of “Jeopardy!” once his contract expires in 2020.
The odds that the longtime host returns to the answers-and-questions game show are “50-50 and a little less,” Trebek said Sunday on Fox News’ “OBJECTified.”
The Canadian-born, Emmy-winning host has become an American institution since taking the helm of the syndicated trivia game in 1984. It’s hard to imagine the show without him (though some classic “Saturday Night Live” parodies might help), but the 78-year-old says he’s already considered replacements.
I realized early on as an actor that I’ve got to stop waiting for the industry. I’ve got to stop waiting for people to hire Latinos. I have to stop complaining that there isn’t more representation. I need to do it myself.
Following news that the late Carrie Fisher would appear in the next “Star Wars” film via previously unreleased footage, her brother, Todd Fisher, released a statement expressing his approval.
“I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final ‘Star Wars Episode IX,’ using previously unreleased footage of her shot for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ ” he said in a statement.
“As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s ‘Princess Leia’ is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film.
KCET took home 11 awards at last night's Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, surpassing close nomination competitor KMEX.
Presented by the Television Academy, the awards were handed out Saturday night at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.
"The Green Book (Lost LA)," "City Rising," "Tending the Wild," "The Price of Freedom" and "Alta California (The Migrant Kitchen)" were some of the KCET programs recognized.
Singer Tina Turner bid farewell to her late son Craig Turner this week.
It was her “saddest moment as a mother,” the rock ’n’ roll legend tweeted Friday.
Turner scattered her firstborn’s ashes on July 19 while “gathered with family and friends off the coast of California.
Superstar Will Smith will soon add book author to his many career accomplishments.
“I’m writing a book!” the actor confirmed on social media Thursday. “I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I’m finally going to write a book for y’all.”
Smith, who said he’ll be sharing “all my business,” is teaming with Mark Manson, the bestselling author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a …,” for the project. They’re currently meeting with five publishers to bid on it, he added.
A grateful Michelle Williams recently promised she would “advocate for the betterment of those in need,” and the Destiny’s Child singer did just that on Saturday when she further opened up about her history of depression.
In an Instagram post thanking family, friends and her fiancé for their support over the past two weeks, Williams used the forum to reflect on her battle with mental illness.
Though Williams hadn’t planned to make what she went through public, she wrote, she used it as an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health and offer advice to those who might also be struggling.
Some people ask about 'Showgirls' and some don't, but I don't mind. I mean, I have so many other credits ... and if you love it, you're not alone.
Lucasfilm has revealed the cast for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the next installment of its Skywalker saga, and it’s official: The late Carrie Fisher will once again appear as Leia, by way of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams said in a statement Friday. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us.
He added: “We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in ‘Episode IX’ by using unseen footage we shot together in ‘Episode VII.’”