Author and TV personality Padma Lakshmi has written an essay for the New York Times to shed light on why women remain silent about sexual assault, sometimes for many years.
Prompted by President Trump’s dismissal of the sexual misconduct allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Lakshmi revealed in her Tuesday op-ed that she was raped when she was 16 by a guy she had been dating for a few months.
“I understand why both women would keep this information to themselves for so many years, without involving the police. For years, I did the same thing,” wrote Lakshmi.
Childish Gambino will not perform at the Forum as scheduled on Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for the Inglewood venue, who didn’t immediately provide further details.
The rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover, Childish Gambino — known for hits including “Redbone” and “This Is America” — reportedly cut short a concert in Dallas over the weekend after suffering what TMZ described as a foot injury.
Promoter Live Nation said the Sept. 26 show would be rescheduled for a date yet to be announced. (Existing tickets will be honored at the later date.)
On Tuesday, the Television Critics Assn. announced that it had rescinded Cosby’s 2002 Career Achievement Award, the first time the organization has revoked an award.
“Since the inaugural TCA Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Grant Tinker in 1985, this is the first time there has been a groundswell to vacate an honor,” TCA President Daniel Fienberg said in a statement.
“It was essential that the entire membership have the opportunity to vote and the results were decisive.”
American Film Institute announced Tuesday that it will kick off this year’s 32nd AFI Fest with the world premiere of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex.”
Directed by Mimi Leder and slated for release Dec. 25, the film chronicles Ginsburg’s early law career that would lead eventually to her becoming a Supreme Court justice.
Felicity Jones, who earned a lead actress Oscar nomination for her performance in 2014’s “The Theory of Everything,” stars as Ginsburg opposite a supporting cast that includes Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates.
Actor Jimmy Bennett appeared in his first TV interview to detail his alleged relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento, whom he accused of sexually assaulting him when he was 17.
Argento has repeatedly denied Bennett’s allegation.
Appearing on Italian TV’s “Non è l’Arena” (“Outside the Arena”) program on Sunday, Bennett spoke about the day of the alleged incident back in 2013.
Monday was a whirlwind of speculation on cable news, thanks to the nebulous employment status of Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein.
And the confusion was all thanks to a stupid joke.
“Bumblebee” may be a spin-off solo movie about the yellow Transformer, but it doesn’t mean there’s not another Autobot — or Decepticon — in the film.
The newest trailer for “Bumblebee,” released Monday, shows plenty of other Cybertronians will show up in the movie, including fan favorites Soundwave and Optimus Prime.
“Bumblebee, there is only one way to end this war,” the Autobot leader says in the trailer. “You must protect Earth and its people.”
Princess Tiana got another makeover in Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel after early images from the video game-inspired feature were decried for whitewashing the studio’s first and to date its only black princess.
The controversial “Ralph Breaks the Internet” stills showed Ralph’s partner, the rebellious Princess Vanellope, socializing with Tiana and others from Disney’s princess cohort, all in plainclothes.
However, Tiana, the protagonist of Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” had been animated with a slimmer nose, loose curly hair and significantly lighter skin than she’d had in her 2009 animated feature — a makeover that racial justice groups said “shocked and hurt” the black community.
James Woods has no Twitter, and he’s not happy about it.
The “Ghosts of Mississippi” actor, known for being a conservative voice on the social media platform, was suspended over a controversial tweet from July 20.
The tweet in question featured a hoax meme that claimed origins with a Democratic organization and encouraged men to skip out on voting in the upcoming midterm elections.