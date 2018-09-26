Padma Lakshmi at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Author and TV personality Padma Lakshmi has written an essay for the New York Times to shed light on why women remain silent about sexual assault, sometimes for many years.

Prompted by President Trump’s dismissal of the sexual misconduct allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Lakshmi revealed in her Tuesday op-ed that she was raped when she was 16 by a guy she had been dating for a few months.

“I understand why both women would keep this information to themselves for so many years, without involving the police. For years, I did the same thing,” wrote Lakshmi.