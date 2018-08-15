On Wednesday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for a boycott of the upcoming family wilderness drama “Alpha,” which opens Friday, alleging in a press release that “multiple bison were reportedly slaughtered and partially skinned to be used for a hunting scene.”
Set during the Upper Paleolithic period, the Albert Hughes-directed film follows a young boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who is separated from his tribe and bonds with a lone wolf to survive.
"Five sensitive bison lost their lives, all so that their bodies could be used as props in this wholly forgettable flick," Lisa Lange, PETA’s senior vice president, said in a statement. "PETA is calling on the public to show Hollywood that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated by refusing to buy a ticket to ‘Alpha.’”
So what’s Dane Cook’s advice for those dating way out of their age group?
“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” the comedian and actor said Monday night during an Instagram Stories Q&A.
Pardon us a moment while we do the math as to what that might mean for the check-out dates for the 46-year-old and his 19-year-old girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor. We’re not sure the math exactly works, but, well, it’s all legal.
Dream on until your dreams come true: Aerosmith is the latest band to take up residence on the Las Vegas Strip.
“We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith!” vocalist Steven Tyler announced on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday.
The Grammy-winning rockers will put down roots with the “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” shows at the Park MGM Resort’s Park Theater in 2019, playing 18 shows between April 6 and July 9.
Get ready for more adventures at the Creek. Cartoon Network announced on Wednesday that it has renewed “Craig of the Creek” for a second season.
The animated series follows the titular Craig and his best friends Kelsey and J.P., who spend their after-school hours playing at the neighborhood creek. The patch of woodsy wilderness within the suburbs is the local hangout for kids to explore, play games and trade for snacks.
Co-created by “Steven Universe” alums Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, “Craig of the Creek” highlights the magic of backyard adventures, the power of imagination and the various interests that can bind a group of friends.
Magician Penn Jillette believes “The Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett has tapes of Donald Trump saying damaging things during the president’s time judging the NBC reality competition.
As an alum of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” Jillette “was in the room” when they were said, he told Vulture in an interview published on Tuesday.
However, Jillette, a libertarian, said he wouldn’t try to say verbatim what he had heard during his time on the show and declined to detail specifics. But he went ahead and shared the gist anyway.
Los Angeles Comic Con is joining forces with Women of Wrestling owner Jeanie Buss and founder David McLane to present back-to-back nights of female wrestling in downtown Los Angeles this fall.
“Everything pop-culture has a home at L.A. Comic Con,” the organization’s chief executive, Chris DeMoulin, said in a news release Wednesday, “and we’re co-sponsoring this event because we know our fans will love to see the real-life WOW Superheroes heroines and villains in action live.”
The events are scheduled for Oct. 10-11 at the Belasco Theater, with AXS TV filming the matches for broadcast on its network in 2019.
To make a film is easy, to make a good film is war. To make a very good film is a miracle.
Sza, Kids See Ghosts, ASAP Rocky, Post Malone and Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the rapper announced Tuesday morning.
Set for Nov. 11-12, the seventh installment of the festival — produced by Tyler, the Creator and Goldenvoice — will see it relocated to the Dodger Stadium grounds from Exposition Park, where it had been held since 2013.
Raphael Saadiq, Pusha T, Flatbush Zombies, Majid Jordan, Little Dragon, Jaden Smith, Earl Sweatshirt, the Internet, Brockhampton, Rex Orange County, Tierra Whack, Jorja Smith, Playboy Carti and Kali Uchis round out the lineup.
Lindsey Buckingham has gone solo before and he’s doing it again, hitting the road this fall with his own U.S. tour and a career-spanning compilation.
The Fleetwood Mac alum will roll into Los Angeles for an Oct. 12 date at the Orpheum Theatre and then play a show the next night in San Diego. The expansive tour launches Oct. 7 in Portland, Ore., and continues through early December, ending in Pennsylvania.
The tour is in support of the forthcoming “Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham,” which Pitchfork reported includes new songs “Hunger” and “Ride This Road.”
Vogue magazine has released a behind-the-scenes video of Beyoncé’s recent cover shoot, and it’s so candid and dreamy that you could mistake it for a home movie.
Queen Bey tends to keep her private life exactly that, but the video pulls back the curtain on poignant moments. We see her getting her hair braided. We watch her nurturing Rumi and Sir Carter, her twins with Jay-Z, while her eldest, Blue Ivy, works as a mini director of photography. “I’m gonna zoom in for you guys, OK?” she says, gripping a video camera.
Directed by Tyler Mitchell, who also shot the Vogue cover (making him the first African American photographer to achieve that milestone) — the video captures the pop superstar empowered and elegant while Curtis Mayfield’s “The Makings of You” plays in the background.