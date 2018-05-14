Pete Wentz's new daughter is no plain Jane — she's marvelous

May. 14, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
- Celebrity
Pete Wentz introduced his daughter to the world on Sunday — in the hopes that she might one day take it over.
Wentz announced the new arrival on Mother’s Day with an Instagram post featuring himself with longtime partner Meagan Camper, their new daughter, their son Saint Laszlo and Bronx Mowgli, Wentz’s son with Ashlee Simpson.
“So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she’s here... annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world,” the Fall Out Boy frontman wrote before going on to wish all moms — but especially Camper a happy Mother’s Day.
May. 14, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are hitting the road together for seven stand-up shows — a tour that makes a lot more sense than Chappelle’s previous outings with singer John Mayer.
The contemporary comedy titans will share the stage on a joint tour that kicks off on June 11. There will be three shows in Boston, two in Houston and two in El Paso, Live Nation announced on Monday.
The “Chappelle’s Show” star and the former “Daily Show” host most recently performed together in August at Radio City Music Hall. Stewart, who retired from his Comedy Central perch in 2015, made a surprise appearance during Chappelle’s set to take on President Trump and alt-right protesters. Other guests included singer Mayer, with whom Chappelle previously toured, and comedian Hannibal Buress.
May. 14, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
- TV
You loved it in print and podcast, and now fans of the Los Angeles Times series “Dirty John” will have the opportunity to enjoy the tale as a true-crime scripted anthology series for Bravo.
Stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana talked about the project with E! while on the red carpet for NBC Upfronts on Monday and gave a little insight into “Dirty John.”
“I think the podcast was such a phenomenon and the story is incredible,” Britton said.
May. 14, 2018, 10:10 a.m.
- Celebrity
It’s happening: Queen Elizabeth II has officially approved her grandson Prince Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.
The 92-year-old British monarch signed a handwritten document consenting to this coming weekend’s union, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace released images of the vellum document, called the Instrument of Consent, on Friday, a little more than one week before the couple’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It features the queen’s signature on the upper right.
May. 14, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
CANNES, France — The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.
Cannes director Thierry Fremaux signed the pledge Monday in a packed tent on the Cannes beach, along with Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight section, and Charles Tesson, artistic director of Critics’ Week. Watching from the front row was this year’s nine-member jury, including President Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay and Lea Seydoux.
“We hope that Cannes will welcome these new initiatives,” Fremaux said. “We hope that it will reinforce the realization that the world is not the same anymore. The world has changed.
May. 14, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
- Music
Drake is hitting the road, but he won’t be going it alone.
The Canadian rapper and “Degrassi” alum announced a North American tour on Monday that launches July 26 in Salt Lake City.
Drake will be joined at all 41 stops by Migos, with tour dates running through the end of 2018.
May. 14, 2018, 8:28 a.m.
- Celebrity
Taraji P. Henson celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with a mother of an engagement ring.
Humble-bragging on Instagram, the “Empire” star announced that her beau Kelvin Hayden, a former NFL cornerback, popped the question during the weekend festivities, which kicked off with matching Cartier Love bracelets for the affianced pair (baubles that boast a $10,000 price tag for the diamond-embellished option).
“I said yes y'all,” Henson captioned an image showing off her massive sparkler and his bangle. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”
May. 14, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Don’t you find that work, if you love it, is actually really invigorating? It’s the downtime that’s difficult.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In the Moment With Cate Blanchett
May. 13, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
The only thing that I wish there was more of [in music today] is reaching out to younger brothers and sisters, and to a child. There needs to be an exchange of ideas between generations. If a tree doesn't have roots, it cannot grow.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Out to Share What He's Learned
May. 12, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Silence is a powerful weapon in drama. What you don't say and what you don't reveal can be as powerful as what you do say. My intention is to make [the performance] as real as possible, but never forgetting that it's actually drama.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Gabriel Byrne's quiet heat