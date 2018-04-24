Prince's heirs sue pharmacy, hospital over care during first overdose

Apr. 24, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
Prince’s heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose, alleging that a doctor and various pharmacists failed to provide Prince with reasonable care, contributing to his death.
The wrongful-death lawsuit filed in Cook County, Ill., alleges a doctor and pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center in Moline, Ill., failed to appropriately treat and investigate Prince’s April 15, 2016, overdose and that he died “as a direct and proximate cause of one or more deviations from the standards of care.”
It accuses Walgreen Co. and pharmacists at two of its Minnesota branches of “dispensing prescription medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose.”
Apr. 24, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
There are these technical singers in my generation who worry so much …. At some point, I realized, I can be pitchy, I can forget lyrics. I don't need to worry so much about it because I've hit that emotional depth, which is what attracts fans.
Apr. 23, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
The first trailer for “Crazy Rich Asians” is here and it’s as magnificent as you would expect from the movie’s title.
Released on Monday, it introduces Constance Wu of “Fresh Off the Boat” as Rachel Chu — a woman who agrees to finally meet her boyfriend’s family only to discover exactly why he hasn’t been the most forthcoming when it comes to sharing details about them. Starring opposite Wu is Henry Golding as boyfriend Nick Young.
“So your family is rich?” Rachel asks during the couple’s first-class flight to Singapore, which she knows should be beyond their means.
Apr. 23, 2018, 1:40 p.m.
Janelle Monae has announced concert dates and dropped the new video for “I Like That” ahead of her “Dirty Computer” album release Friday.
“‘I Like That’ visual is OUT ! Love you guys ! #DirtyComputer out Friday!” the 32-year-old singer tweeted Monday, noting that the video was directed by Lacey Duke, who also joined the social media party.
“I got your favorite android naked in bathtub of milk guys, get into it. @janellemonae you’re gorgeous, thanks for letting me direct you again,” Duke commented in a couple of Instagram posts that featured shots of Monae, well, naked in a bathtub of milk.
Apr. 23, 2018, 12:47 p.m.
Two-time Tony-winning actress Chita Rivera and seven-time Tony-winning producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honors at the 2018 Tony Awards, it was announced Monday.
“The cultural impact that Chita and Andrew have had on the international theatre community and on theatre education, has been immeasurable,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.
“They are groundbreakers, they are inspirations and we are truly honored to recognize these two incredible legends with the Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement.”
Apr. 23, 2018, 12:41 p.m.
Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian have welcomed their second daughter together.
“Skin to skin. Our mana,” Johnson said Monday on Instagram, where he posted a daddy-daughter picture of himself with his new baby. “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.”
The little girl, Tiana Gia Johnson, is the actor’s third child; he also has Jasmine, 2, with Hashian and Simone, 16, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
Apr. 23, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
Kevin Smith cheated death and is now ready to talk about it.
The 47-year-old director sat down with “Today” on Monday for his first interview since a massive February heart attack nearly cost him his life.
“Honestly,” Smith told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, “the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Apr. 23, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
In the midst of a second weekend performing at Coachella, Marshall Mathers – best known as rapper Eminem – took a moment to celebrate.
The 45-year-old rapper shared a photo of himself on social media on Saturday, proudly brandishing a medallion commemorating 10 years of sobriety.
“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” Mathers wrote as a caption.
Apr. 23, 2018, 8:44 a.m.
Man, Shania Twain feels like a dummy.
That was the takeaway from a string of tweets from the country superstar in the wake of backlash to her recent comments regarding President Trump.
“I would have voted for [Trump],” Twain said in an interview with the Guardian published Sunday, “because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite?”
Apr. 23, 2018, 8:40 a.m.
Musical trends, fashions and politicians may come and go, but the KROQ Weenie Roast persists, serving up Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco, Rise Against, Dirty Heads, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Cold War Kids and Awolnation in the lineup for the 26th iteration of the event come May 12.
This year’s Weenie Roast also features the War on Drugs, Bishop Briggs, Alice Merton, Manchester Orchestra, James Bay, Nothing But Thieves and Mt. Joy for the daylong festival to be held at the StubHub Center in Carson.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PDT Friday at AXS.com. Proceeds from the benefit will be donated to the Heal the Bay and the Surfrider Foundation.