Princess Eugenie is engaged and tying the knot in the same venue as her cousin Prince Harry

Prince Harry isn’t the only British royal making wedding headlines — his first cousin, Princess Eugenie, is engaged and tying the knot this year too.

Eugenie, 27, and her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month and will wed in the fall, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

“The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” her parents said in a statement.