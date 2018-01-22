Princess Eugenie is engaged and tying the knot in the same venue as her cousin Prince Harry
Sterling K. Brown makes history at SAG Awards — and says Time's Up
Morgan Freeman's advice for actors? 'I tell kids the surest way to lose is to quit'
SAG winner Nicole Kidman honors her fellow actresses in heartfelt speech
Julia Louis-Dreyfus now has the most SAG Awards — and a date to return to ‘Veep’
Princess Eugenie is engaged and tying the knot in the same venue as her cousin Prince Harry
|Nardine Saad
Prince Harry isn’t the only British royal making wedding headlines — his first cousin, Princess Eugenie, is engaged and tying the knot this year too.
Eugenie, 27, and her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month and will wed in the fall, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.
“The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” her parents said in a statement.
The 14th-century chapel is in Windsor Castle, west of London, and will also serve as the venue for Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle’s springtime nuptials in May.
Eugenie is the younger daughter of Queen Elizabeth II’s second-born son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and ex-wife Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson. That makes Eugenie eighth in the British line of succession. In 2011, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice made a splash on the world stage during the wedding of Prince William and Duchess Catherine by wearing head-turning fascinators.
Following Monday’s engagement announcement, the couple debuted formal portraits shot in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
The images also showcased Eugenie’s unique engagement ring containing a rare pink-hued padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. The ring appears to be a callback to the one Andrew gave Eugenie’s mother when he proposed in 1986.