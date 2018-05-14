Queen formally consents to Prince Harry's wedding by signing fancy marriage document

May. 14, 2018, 10:10 a.m.
- Celebrity
It’s happening: Queen Elizabeth II has officially approved her grandson Prince Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.
The 92-year-old British monarch signed a handwritten document consenting to this coming weekend’s union, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace released images of the vellum document, called the Instrument of Consent, on Friday, a little more than one week before the couple’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It features the queen’s signature on the upper right.
May. 14, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
CANNES, France — The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.
Cannes director Thierry Fremaux signed the pledge Monday in a packed tent on the Cannes beach, along with Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight section, and Charles Tesson, artistic director of Critics’ Week. Watching from the front row was this year’s nine-member jury, including President Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay and Lea Seydoux.
“We hope that Cannes will welcome these new initiatives,” Fremaux said. “We hope that it will reinforce the realization that the world is not the same anymore. The world has changed.
May. 14, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
- Music
Drake is hitting the road, but he won’t be going it alone.
The Canadian rapper and “Degrassi” alum announced a North American tour on Monday that launches July 26 in Salt Lake City.
Drake will be joined at all 41 stops by Migos, with tour dates running through the end of 2018.
May. 14, 2018, 8:28 a.m.
- Celebrity
Taraji P. Henson celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with a mother of an engagement ring.
Humble-bragging on Instagram, the “Empire” star announced that her beau Kelvin Hayden, a former NFL cornerback, popped the question during the weekend festivities, which kicked off with matching Cartier Love bracelets for the affianced pair (baubles that boast a $10,000 price tag for the diamond-embellished option).
“I said yes y'all,” Henson captioned an image showing off her massive sparkler and his bangle. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”
May. 14, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Don’t you find that work, if you love it, is actually really invigorating? It’s the downtime that’s difficult.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In the Moment With Cate Blanchett
May. 13, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
The only thing that I wish there was more of [in music today] is reaching out to younger brothers and sisters, and to a child. There needs to be an exchange of ideas between generations. If a tree doesn't have roots, it cannot grow.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Out to Share What He's Learned
May. 12, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Silence is a powerful weapon in drama. What you don't say and what you don't reveal can be as powerful as what you do say. My intention is to make [the performance] as real as possible, but never forgetting that it's actually drama.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Gabriel Byrne's quiet heat
May. 11, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
White House advisor Kelly Sadler reportedly dismissed Sen. John McCain’s objections to Gina Haspel’s nomination as CIA director on Thursday, saying that what he thinks “doesn’t matter” because “he’s dying anyway.”
And those remarks drew the ire of McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain and her co-hosts on “The View” on Friday.
A disdain-dripping Whoopi Goldberg called the alleged comments “insanely despicable,” and gave the floor to her co-host, whose poised response earned several rounds of applause from the in-studio audience. (McCain’s mother, Cindy McCain, also tweeted a restrained rebuttal.)
May. 11, 2018, 11:11 a.m.
- TV
What did Stephen Hawking give Sheldon and Amy for a wedding gift on “The Big Bang Theory”? In real life, well, nothing, but that wasn’t going to stop the show from paying homage to the late theoretical physicist, who died in March.
The show wanted to honor Hawking’s passing and to recognize the big role he had played on “Big Bang” — he even introduced the show’s panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con in 2013 — but executive producer Steve Holland said the timing made it difficult.
“It was hard to because, when it happened, we had already shot three episodes, so there was no way to be super-timely about it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.
May. 11, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
- Music
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Donald Glover dropped his evocative music video for “This Is America” last weekend without comment and stayed mum on the vociferous think-pieces that attempted to unpack the video’s violent imagery — pretty much letting the art speak for itself and all…
Ah, if only it were that calculated.
Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday to plug the season finale of “Atlanta” and hype the Hollywood premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Glover, whose woke musical alter ego is Childish Gambino, explained that he’s avoided the in-depth analyses because he’s “sensitive.”