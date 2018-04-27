Reese Witherspoon, Debbie Allen, Melissa McCarthy and others share their old headshots

Apr. 27, 2018, 4:19 p.m.
- Celebrity
Pictures are worth a thousand words. And sometimes a thousand laughs.
Celebrities dug into their archives to jump on the #oldheadshotday trend starting Thursday, sharing fun throwback photos from early in their careers.
On Instagram, Reese Witherspoon shared a snapshot of herself frozen in time as a 12-year-old with a top ponytail, cut-off jean overalls and parasol.
Apr. 27, 2018, 1:01 p.m.
- TV
“The Simpsons” has reached another milestone.
Sunday’s episode of Fox’s long-running animated series will be the 636th since the show’s 1989 debut. With it — titled “Forgive and Regret” — “The Simpsons” will surpass the record for the highest number of scripted episodes for any prime-time TV series, currently held by “Gunsmoke.”
To celebrate the occasion, the show has created a special sequence where Maggie takes down Dodge City’s marshal, Matt Dillon, who is trying to defend the Western drama’s record. Fans of the cartoon know that the youngest Simpson can be pretty dangerous with a firearm and has experience shooting older men.
Apr. 27, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- Celebrity
Amy Schumer feels pretty ... lousy.
The comic actress was hospitalized for five days this week for a “horrible” kidney infection, she said Friday. As a result, she won’t being going to the London premiere of her new movie, “I Feel Pretty.”
“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there,” Schumer said, sharing the news and a complete-with-IVs selfie from the hospital on Instagram. “But I need to put my health first.”
Apr. 27, 2018, 12:11 p.m.
- Music
- Politics
- Celebrity
Chance the Rapper may be Team Kanye, but he's definitely not rooting for Trump.
The president name-checked Chance in a Friday morning tweet that also praised rapper Kanye West and Dr. Darrell Scott, saying that “they really get it.”
Chance responded to the tweet, writing, “Nah that aint it yo,” followed by a statement clarifying both his political beliefs and his defense of West.
Apr. 27, 2018, 11:35 a.m.
- Celebrity
The new son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is named Louis Arthur Charles, more formally referred to as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, a moniker whose history weighs more than the baby.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace announced Friday.
While no official breakdown behind Prince Louis’ name was given, among other things it appears to acknowledge Lord Mountbatten, born Prince Louis of Battenburg in 1900. A beloved mentor of Prince Charles, he was assassinated in 1979 by the Irish Republican Army.
Apr. 27, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
Actors, our makeup, is naturally a bit more ‘Love me, love me, what can I do to get you to love me?’ and I think stand-ups have a natural makeup that is a bit more ‘… you for not loving me.’
Apr. 27, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
- Music
ABBA’s back, with two new songs for the first time since — well, since forever.
“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio” after working on a virtual tour together in 2016 and ’17, the band members said in a note on their website Friday.
“So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had one been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”
Apr. 27, 2018, 8:43 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
In the midst of an administration that seems determined to make all news “weird news,” this week appears to have taken things to an entirely new level.
Seth Meyers dedicated Thursday night’s “A Closer Look” segment to exploring Trump’s turn of events, from the president’s Kanye West bromance to his “Fox & Friends” phone interview.
“It’s genuinely disorienting how many crazy things are happening right now,” Meyers said. “Just yesterday, President Trump tweeted a thank you to Kanye West after Kanye tweeted that he and Trump ‘are both dragon energy.’
Apr. 26, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
- Celebrity
When it comes to picking a best man, Prince Harry is returning a favor: He hit up his big brother.
“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace tweeted Thursday.
Prince William, of course, chose Harry to do the job when he and then-Kate Middleton said their vows at Westminster Abbey. For little bro’s wedding, set for May 19, the venue will be the more intimate St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which holds about 800 people.
Apr. 26, 2018, 11:13 a.m.
- TV
- Awards
Michael Che and Colin Jost are throwing off the limitations of Saturday night and taking their talents to Monday.
The “Weekend Update” anchors and Emmy-nominated co-head writers of “Saturday Night Live” have been named co-hosts of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.