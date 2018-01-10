Report: Michelle Williams made a fraction of Mark Wahlberg's pay on 'All the Money' reshoots

The impressive cinematic feat of Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” has been undercut yet again by reports that Mark Wahlberg earned a whole lot more money than his costar Michelle Williams during reshoots of the film.

Looks like somebody figured out how Forbes’ highest-paid actor is making all the money in the world.

According to USA Today, Wahlberg reportedly negotiated a $1.5-million payout for the last-minute work on the drama, while Williams earned a meager per diem fee for her work — an estimated $80 each day.

The Oscar-nominated actress, a proud supporter of the Time’s Up gender-equity campaign, earned less than $1,000 for the reshoot, USA Today reported, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

The film’s production company, Imperative Entertainment, and reps for Wahlberg and Williams did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment on Wednesday.