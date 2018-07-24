Dan Harmon, the co-creator of “Rick and Morty” and creator of “Community,” deleted his Twitter account Monday after a disturbing 2009 video resurfaced online.
The video broke out toward the end of the weekend while Harmon was at San Diego Comic-Con partaking in a drunken, fake radio show-style panel discussion with fellow “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland and voice actress Cassie Steele.
Harmon deleted his social media account soon after.
Comedians Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are returning to HBO for another dose of “2 Dope Queens.”
HBO has ordered four new hourlong specials from the duo that will premiere next year, the premium cable network said in a statement Monday.
The critically acclaimed specials debuted in February to much fanfare as Williams and Robinson hosted Jon Stewart, Uzo Aduba, Tituss Burgess and Sarah Jessica Parker. Comedian Tig Notaro directed the specials, which were produced by A24.
An introspective Dennis Quaid touched on faith, music, family and his upcoming portrayal of President Reagan in a sprawling interview Monday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”
But it was the actor’s insight into his former drug use and his past relationship with actress Meg Ryan that were particularly interesting.
Quaid, 64, speaking to Kelly at the Reagan Ranch near Santa Barbara, touched on his 1980s cocaine addiction, sharing (again) that he was doing coke on a near-daily basis when he arrived in Hollywood. The drug, he said, was “even in some movie budgets.”
Beth Behrs of “2 Broke Girls” married Michael Gladis of “Mad Men” on Saturday, just over the hill from Jackson Hole, Wyo., at Moose Creek Ranch, Idaho.
Behrs, who played Caroline Channing on the CBS show and is back on the network this coming season in “The Neighborhood,” went to Instagram to announce the big life event.
“I do, we did. Best day of my life,” she said.
Embattled soul singer R. Kelly has released a new 19-minute song that addresses the news stories that have accused him of being a sexual predator. Most notably, Kelly sings about allegations that he has abused women. He also calls out journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has doggedly pursued the case against the singer.
“I Admit” is a rambling work that, as if he’s taking the stand in his own defense, poses questions that most artists never have to ask.
What's the definition of a cult?
Whats the definition of a sex slave?
Go to the dictionary, look it up
Let me know I'll be here waiting
Three more “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars have broken their silence after director James Gunn was fired Friday by Disney. Another one quit Twitter entirely.
“This account will be inactive after today,” said actor Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu, on Sunday. “We're very tired & upset over the ongoing [issues] ... neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it.”
He added that he’d be on Instagram in the future.
Being in the studio is a really romantic time. The fact it's forever and there's so much to find out about this song you're singing. You get to spend so much time with it, letting the layers reveal themselves, which I think happens if you give it room.
After director James Gunn's high-profile firing from the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," actors and celebrities have taken to social media in his defense.
Disney announced Friday that Gunn would be removed from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" after old tweets in which the director joked about topics like rape, pedophilia, 9/11 and the Holocaust surfaced.
Selma Blair tweeted in defense of the embattled director this weekend, urging Disney to rehire him and sharing a Change.com petition directed at Marvel.
Before the late Jonathan Gold became an acclaimed food critic, he was a music lover.
A trained cellist with a background in composition and conducting, Gold wrote about music throughout the 1980s, endearing himself to heavy metal bands and rap artists alike.
Before joining the L.A. Times in 1989, he had a band called Guitar Army in which he played the electric cello alongside band mates Joe Berardi, Jac Zinder, Ron Stringer, Craig Lee, Kira Vollman, Donita Sparks and others.
Americans are so afraid of any feeling that's not happy. We all go through depressions. I think the more you own it, the more you know that it's part of life. Just let it wash through you, [and] the more it feeds you and makes you a better person and helps you get to the next level.
