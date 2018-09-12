The owners of the Ripped Bodice Bookstore said last year that they refused to see romance as a side show — and now they get to develop their own romance shows.
Sisters Leah Koch, 26, and Bea Koch, 28, have signed an overall first-look development deal with Culver City neighbor Sony Pictures Television, a spokeswoman for the studio said Wednesday.
The deal is based on their exclusive relationships with romance novel authors and writers as the only romance-only bookstore in the country.
Disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr will participate in a public conversation about atonement and repentance on the same night she could have been honored at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
“Is America a Forgiving Nation?” is the title of the discussion set to take place on Sept. 17, which also lands on the eve of Yom Kippur, the Jewish high holiday of atonement. The event will be held across town from the Emmys at the Saban Theatre — Temple of the Arts in Beverly Hills at 7 p.m.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedian will be joined by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach onstage, and the discussion will be moderated by David Suissa, editor in chief of the Jewish Journal. (The publication is co-hosting the event with Boteach’s World Values Network.)
Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Drake led the 2018 American Music Awards nominations Wednesday, setting the stage to potentially win eight awards apiece.
Cardi B, whose inescapable hit “Bodak Yellow” has made her a ubiquitous star this year, is a first-time AMA nominee. She is up for honors in the following categories: new artist, collaboration, music video, pop/rock female artist, rap/hip-hop artist, rap/hip-hop song, soul/R&B song and social artist.
The new artist of the year nominees are Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Dua Lipa and a posthumous nod for rapper XXXTentacion, who died in June.
Henry Cavill might be out as Superman, Warner Bros.’ Man of Steel, according to a report out Wednesday.
As Warner Bros. turns its focus to a “Supergirl” movie — with any standalone “Superman” flicks on the back burner for a few years — scheduling conflicts appear to have scuttled plans for a Cavill cameo as the caped crusader in the upcoming “Shazam!” film, sources told the Hollywood Reporter.
A source said that the studio is trying to hit a “reset” button on its DC Universe and head slowly in a different direction.
Another week in the Trump administration, another tell-all book.
The latest tome targeting President Trump is by adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had a sexual relationship with the reality star-turned-commander-in-chief and will detail it in the book.
“Full Disclosure” will be released Oct. 2, Daniels announced on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday morning.
“Saturday Night Live” veteran Norm Macdonald was dropped from the guest lineup for Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” after making controversial comments this week regarding the #MeToo movement, Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K.
In a statement to The Times on Wednesday, NBC said it decided to cancel his appearance “out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press [Tuesday].”
The comedian had been slated to plug his Netflix talk show, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” which debuts Friday. But his commentary in the Hollywood Reporter published earlier that day derailed the promotional stop.
The kids are back in school, the days are getting longer, Los Angeles temperatures have settled into the low 80s, and it all can mean only one thing: It’s fall!
And with it comes the return of ABC’s reality-show mainstay, “Dancing With the Stars,” which announced Wednesday morning the new cast for Season 27.
The forthcoming season will feature its traditional mix of entertainment and sports stars, including:
Sally Field is opening up about her history with sexual abuse and her high-profile romances with the late Burt Reynolds and singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb ahead of the release of her memoir “In Pieces.”
In an interview with New York Times published Tuesday, the two-time Oscar winner says she was sexually abused as a child by her stepfather, stuntman and actor Jock Mahoney.
Field alleges the abuse went on throughout her adolescence, during which Mahoney would frequently summon her to his bedroom, and stopped after she turned 14. (Her mother divorced Mahoney in 1968 and he died in 1989.)
Minority representation may slowly be on the rise, but a new study has revealed that actors and characters of Middle Eastern or North African descent are nearly non-existent on TV.
Despite making up 3.2% of the U.S. population, only 1% of series regulars on TV are played by MENA actors. The report also found that when MENA characters are featured on scripted TV, they are usually portrayed as terrorists or tyrants.
Researchers for the university-funded study presented by the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition, examined 242 first-run prime-time shows on broadcast, basic cable, premium cable and streaming platforms during the 2015-2016 TV season. After breaking down the racial, ethnic and gender demographic information for 2,052 series regulars on TV, the researchers found that overall, 92% of all shows had no MENA series regulars.