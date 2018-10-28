Despite the threat of arrest, Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters made a political statement during a concert on the eve of Brazil’s presidential election, advocating against the country’s right-wing front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.
During his “Us+Them” show in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday night, Waters urged concertgoers not to vote for Bolsonaro, the candidate from the Social Liberal Party.
Before the concert, the Electoral Court of Parana, the Brazilian state where Waters was performing, warned the musician that if he failed to comply with the law, which strictly forbids all campaigning past 10 p.m., he could face arrest and jail time.
I am abhorrently selfish when it comes to making movies.... I can't recall when I did see a movie I was in, I can't recall it being a pleasurable experience.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Acting is about the moment for Joaquin Phoenix
My mother and father had never been to a movie until they went to see my first film. They stayed all day and watched it over and over.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bravo, Benigni!
Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton’s reboot of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” has cast its lead roles.
Jessica Williams (“2 Dope Queens,” “Fantastic Beasts”), Nikesh Patel (“London Has Fallen”), Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) and John Reynolds (“Stranger Things”) round out the cast of Hulu’s upcoming romantic comedy series, set to debut in 2019, the subscription service announced Friday.
Inspired by Mike Newell’s eponymous 1994 feature film starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, the actors will play characters named Jess, Kash, Ainsley and Duffy, respectively, in the new adaptation, which is also set in England.
Well, how’s that for timing?
Hours before NBC News officially gave Megyn Kelly’s morning show the ax, her “Today” show predecessors, Tamron Hall and Al Roker, reunited Thursday night.
Hall tweeted a photo with Roker on the set of the Broadway production of “Waitress,” where Roker is in the midst of a limited engagement playing diner owner Joe.
Among the dozen-plus critics of President Trump targeted by someone mailing bombs this week, Robert De Niro stood alone as the sole celebrity on the list. On Friday he took advantage of that dubious distinction to send a message.
“There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote,” the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement. “People must vote!”
An envelope with a pipe-and-wires device was received at his TriBeCa Studios this week. Similar packages turned up that were directed toward prominent figures including former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, former Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr., Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) and businessman/investor/activist George Soros.
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who last year changed her name to Magda Davitt, has renounced Catholicism and converted to Islam.
The firebrand musician, who infamously ripped up a picture of the pope on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992 at the peak of her popularity, made the announcement via Twitter on Oct. 19. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer also noted that she had changed her name again, to Shuhada’ Davitt. (Shuhada’ means “martyr” or “witness” in Arabic.)
“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant,” wrote the 51-year-old, a longtime critic of the Catholic Church.
I'm always surprised how old I am. Someone will call to ask me to play the mother of a 22-year-old and I think, 'I have a 2-year-old.'
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Digging for Fire's' Rosemarie DeWitt: 'I Wasn't a Good Ingenue'
Tom Arnold’s criminal battery case against Mark Burnett, much like his search for the alleged Donald Trump tapes, has gone nowhere.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office has declined to file criminal charges against “The Apprentice” creator “due to insufficient evidence,” a spokesman said Thursday.
Arnold went public on Twitter last month with allegations that Burnett had “choked” him at a pre-Emmys party during what started as a verbal dispute over the recordings. He cited Kevin and Sosie Bacon as reliable witnesses. Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed a scuffle but thought it was a joke initially.
Comedy Central’s “Broad City” will debut its final season on Jan. 24, closing out a five-season run that saw its two protagonists do a lot of, well, running — among other things.
In a trailer announcing the swan song Thursday, stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson sprint in a montage of clips from the odd-couple comedy series, which is about two best friends living out their 20s in New York City, experiencing several all-too-real awkward encounters and hatching plenty of harebrained schemes.
Glazer and Jacobson, the show’s creators, directors and showrunners, likely won’t be off Comedy Central for long, however. The comedic duo has inked a comprehensive development deal giving the cable network and its parent company, Viacom, a first look at all content they create for television, together and independently.