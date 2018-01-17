Rosanna Arquette, Olivia Munn, Marisa Tomei among women slated to present SAG Awards on Sunday

The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced a new round of female presenters for Sunday’s ceremony.

Showing its support for women and the Time’s Up movement, the guild has tapped Rosanna Arquette, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, Gina Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph and Marisa Tomei to present the awards, executive producer Kathy Connell said Wednesday.

Those women will join presenters Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran, who were announced last week.

Munn and Nash announced the nominees last month. Arquette and Nyong’o are among the dozens of women who have accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct; Munn is also among the accusers who have spoken out against producer Brett Ratner.

Meanwhile, the guild also said that both male and female nominees will introduce clips for the outstanding cast performance categories. Those actors are Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Holly Hunter, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kazan, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf, Kumail Nanjiani, Sam Rockwell, Ray Romano, Saoirse Ronan and Allison Williams.

“While the 24th SAG Awards has been dedicated to celebrating women, it has always been the intention that these introductions follow the longstanding SAG Awards tradition that cast members, both male and female, represent the film for which their work has been recognized,” the guild said in a statement.

The SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday and will be hosted by “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell. It’s the first time the ceremony will have a host in its 24-year history.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Big Little Lies” lead this year’s crop of nominees, which recognize performances in both film and television. Morgan Freeman will also be presented with this year’s life achievement award.