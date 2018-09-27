Actress Rose McGowan has issued a public apology to Asia Argento. And though Argento, who is embroiled in her own sexual assault scandal, accepted, she implied that it came too late.

“Although I am grateful to @rosemcgowan for her full apology following her groundless allegations about me, if she had issued it earlier, I may have kept my job on X-Factor and avoided the constant accusations of paedophilia which I have been subjected to in real-life and online,” the Italian actress tweeted on Thursday.