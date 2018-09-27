Actress Rose McGowan has issued a public apology to Asia Argento. And though Argento, who is embroiled in her own sexual assault scandal, accepted, she implied that it came too late.
“Although I am grateful to @rosemcgowan for her full apology following her groundless allegations about me, if she had issued it earlier, I may have kept my job on X-Factor and avoided the constant accusations of paedophilia which I have been subjected to in real-life and online,” the Italian actress tweeted on Thursday.
Argento was fired as a judge on “X-Factor Italy” in late August just after compromising photos of her and her former costar Jimmy Bennett surfaced.
Jean Grey may not be broken, but she’s definitely going through some changes.
Released Wednesday night, the first trailer for “Dark Phoenix” offers a glimpse of Jean’s past, including her first meeting with Charles Xavier, as well as the solar flare that helps her unleash greater powers and apparently tap into some painful memories.
As the trailer explains, “she’s all rage, pain, and it’s all coming out at once.”
The 2018 American Music Awards will pay tribute to late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin with a little help from her friends.
Soul and gospel legends Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will lead the special performance when the show takes place on Oct. 9, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Thursday.
“It’s a blessing to be a part of this moving musical tribute to honor our late queen and sister, Aretha,” Knight said in a statement. “She was an icon and visionary, radiated light and love through all of her life’s work, and touched all of us through her incredible gift of music.”
Never one to shy away from the political, Barbra Streisand has a potent message for President Trump in a new song from her upcoming album: “Don’t Lie to Me.”
“I just can’t stand what’s going on,” the music legend told the Associated Press in an interview. “His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we’re in a fight. We’re in a war for the soul of America.”
Released Thursday morning, “Don’t Lie to Me” is the first preview of Streisand’s next album, “Walls,” and its lyrics directly address Trump: “Why can’t you just tell me the truth?” and “How can you win if we all lose?”
Actress Alyssa Milano is attending the hearing on Christine Blasey Ford's sex assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
Milano has been an outspoken activist in the #MeToo era, including protesting on Capitol Hill in recent days. She said she wanted to be in the room Thursday as moral support for Ford.
“Any time people are talking about issues of sexual harassment, assault and abuse, it helps,” Milano said. “Progress often lives in the gray areas, and I do think that this is helpful.”
“Birds of Prey” has found its Huntress and Black Canary.
Actresses Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have been tapped to join Margot Robbie in the upcoming DC superhero film. Winstead, from “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “Fargo,” will play Huntress, while Smollett-Bell, from “Friday Night Lights” and “Underground,” is set to portray Black Canary.
Robbie, who will be reprising her 2016 “Suicide Squad” role as Harley Quinn, is also one of the film’s producers, along with Sue Kroll of Kroll & Co. Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless of Clubhouse Pictures.
Childish Gambino has postponed the remaining dates of a North American tour that was due to stop at the Forum for two shows, the first scheduled for Wednesday night.
The rapper, also known as actor Donald Glover, recently suffered an unspecified injury, according to promoter Live Nation, which said in a statement that he was rescheduling a handful of concerts for December.
TMZ earlier reported that Childish Gambino — known for hits including “Redbone” and “This Is America” — cut short a show in Dallas over the weekend after breaking his foot.
A new clip for the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff “Venom” shows the symbiote taking out some SWAT officers. But not before poking some fun at them.
The video released by Sony Pictures on Wednesday gives fans a glimpse of the dynamic between Eddie Brock and Venom. It starts off with Brock, played by Tom Hardy, seemingly in a bit of a predicament against a SWAT team. Of course, none of the weapons they have ready are a match for a powerful, bloodthirsty alien.
Brock imitates the SWAT leader’s command to call out for an assist from the symbiote, and Venom playfully responds in a manner mimicking the SWAT team. Then he goes on a bit of a rampage against them.
Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has made good on her promise to donate $25,000 to “The Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens after he was photographed — and job-shamed online — while working at a Trader Joe’s store last month.
And Owens paid it forward.
The actor, best known for playing optimist Elvin Tibideaux, donated the money to the Actors Fund in memory of screen and stage veteran Earle Hyman, who played Cliff Huxtable’s father, Russell, on the 1980s sitcom.