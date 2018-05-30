Roseanne Barr breaks Twitter silence following series cancellation

May. 29, 2018, 8:53 p.m.
That didn’t take long. Hours after Roseanne Barr said she was leaving Twitter — the same platform that cost the sitcom star her ABC series when she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett — Barr returned to social media with a vengeance Tuesday evening.
“Don’t feel sorry for me guys,” she wrote, before apologizing to the cast, crew and writers “who lose their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”
Barr then announced she would be a guest on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday — presumably her first interview since ABC axed the revival of her long-running sitcom “Roseanne.”
May. 29, 2018, 12:40 p.m.
ABC has canceled its successful “Roseanne” revival following racist tweets written by its star, Roseanne Barr, and the backlash against the comedian came fast and furious.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the network’s parent company, Disney, said the cancellation “was the right thing” to do, and Barr was dropped by ICM Partners, the talent agency that represented her.
“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday.
May. 29, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
Wanda Skyes has confirmed that she’s leaving ABC’s wildly successful “Roseanne” revival following a racially charged insult made by the show’s controversial star.
Sykes was a consulting producer on the sitcom’s reboot, which follows the blue-collar Conner family in the Trump era.
May. 29, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
Morgan Freeman’s attorney is demanding CNN retract its story accusing the actor of sexual harassment, calling it the fruit of a “year-long witch hunt” against the 80-year-old that has caused damage to his reputation and career.
According to a letter sent Tuesday, reporter Chloe Melas misinterpreted a remark that was not intended for her — a misinterpretation that Warner Bros.’ human relations department, which reviewed tape of the interview and chose not to investigate further, found without merit — and used her own experience as the premise for the rest of her reporting with co-author An Phung.
Freeman’s team demanded Tuesday that CNN, at the very least, “issue a retraction and apologize to Mr. Freeman through the same channels, and with the same level of attention, that it used to unjustly attack him on May 24.”
May. 29, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
My life changed when I stopped thinking about the things that made me different as something that would hold me back and started thinking of them as the things that would be my salvation.
May. 29, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly honeymoon in the Canadian Rockies, surrounded by nature and abundant wildlife.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be heading to the Canadian province of Alberta and staying at the tony Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, TMZ reported on Monday.
The resort is situated in Jasper National Park, Canada's largest Rocky Mountain national park, which is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
May. 27, 2018, 11:26 a.m.
Hip-hop collective Brockhampton has ousted member Ameer Vann over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a statement the group released on Twitter.
"Ameer is no longer in Brockhampton," the tweet reads. "We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer's actions. We were lied to, and we're sorry for not speaking up sooner."
The group also announced that it would be cancelling its remaining U.S. tour dates to "go home and regroup."
May. 27, 2018, 11:08 a.m.
Despite debuting in first place at the box office, Disney's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is coming in well under expectations with just $83.3 million through Sunday, a disappointing haul for the usually sure-footed blockbuster franchise.
The second "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters in six months — the shortest window ever between two films in the long-running intergalactic saga — "Solo" was originally expected to gross between $140 million and $150 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, according to analysts. Now, the film is expected to gross $101 million through Monday, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.
Compared with opening weekends from last year, "Solo" has a lower three day gross than "Justice League" (a major disappointment despite grossing $93.8 million), and the R-rated X-Men entry "Logan," which grossed $88.4 million.
May. 26, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
It’s easy to get egocentric in this business. But I don't think an expensive car should be at the forefront of your goals, you know what I mean? I'm interested in making music that connects us rather than separates us.
May. 25, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
Morgan Freeman defended himself Friday against accusations of inappropriate behavior toward women, saying he had joked with them but did not assault anyone or create unsafe work environments.
He also asserted that he never offered employment in exchange for sex.
“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” he said in a statement.