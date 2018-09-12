“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King called for transparency at the network Tuesday in the wake of CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves’ departure and gained support later in the day from the women of “The Talk.”

“I am so sorry again that it hits so close to home for us,” King said Tuesday morning, likely referring to co-host Charlie Rose’s ouster this year in the throes of the #MeToo movement. “I’m sick and sick of the story and sickened by everything that we keep hearing.”